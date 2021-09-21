In Monday’s weekly meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners, an engineering contract for widening Lakeview Road to four lanes was canceled by the commissioners. The contract was previously approved as part of their five-year plan for road improvements.
In the last session, the Oklahoma Legislature approved a house bill that shifted 25% of the funds from the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund and transferred those funds directly to counties for road maintenance and improvements using a formula based in part on the number of obsolete or deficient bridges in the county.
“This change punishes counties like ours that have been diligent in replacing deficient bridges,” District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said.
The Legislature made the change to CIRB funding without input from the Association of County Commissioners, Cavett said. As a result of the decrease in funding, the Lakeview Road project has been dropped to the bottom of the county’s list for its five-year plan of CIRB projects.
Cancellation of the contract was necessary because of the amount of time before the road improvement will start, said Jeffrey Dixon, program manager for Circuit Engineering District 5 which administers CIRB funds for Payne County.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation would have required a new engineering study to be completed before construction, Dixon said. The loss of funding will delay the widening of Lakeview Road between Country Club and Western roads for five or six years.
The commissioners approved a resolution to advance construction of a bridge over Stillwater Creek on 86th Street, which is near the top of the commissioners’ five-year plan.
“The project is shovel ready,” Cavett said.
The bridge is near the confluence of Stillwater Creek and the Cimarron River where a colony of “boomers” from Kansas settled in 1884 under the leadership of Civil War veteran Captain David L. Payne.
Funds for this project are available because other counties have not used their CIRB funds, Dixon explained. However, the county will have to offset the funds for this project from future CIRB allocations.
The commissioners approved a $15,100 contract for an engineering study to replace the bridge over McMurtry Road between Country Club and Sangre roads, which has caused a road closure.
“I am trying to get the bridge replacement moved forward as quickly as possible,” District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said.
The commissioners approved an ODOT transfer to allow the use of four steel beams that were removed from the Interstate 40 Crosstown Expressway when it was diverted south during the term of Gov. Mary Fallin. The beams have been placed in storage yards across the state and made available to county commissioners for road improvements.
The 64-foot beams will be cut in half and used by Cavett for replacement of a bridge on 56th Street west of Highway 18 in District 1.
In other business, the commissioners approved an Emergency Management Performance Grant providing $20,000 to be paid to Payne County’s Emergency Management Department. Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn said the funds are distributed to the State from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As a condition of receiving the grant funds, Kuhn will have to check in monthly with the State Emergency Management office over the 800 Mhz frequency band radio used by emergency personnel.
The commissioners also approved paying 124 weekly purchase orders totaling $291,436.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
