The Payne County Board of Commissioners revised the boundary map for their three districts at a special meeting Nov. 30. The revision was made at the request of Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein to eliminate four small voting precincts that would have to be staffed by election board precinct workers.
“I am really grateful to the commissioners for making the revisions and for being so easy to work with,” Klein said.
Three of the changes were within the Stillwater city limits and have no effect on road maintenance because the City of Stillwater is responsible for those streets.
Nine sections of land west of Cushing was moved into District 3 from District 1, giving District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier responsibility for maintaining an additional 13 miles of roads.
“District 1 still has approximately 90 more miles in the district than District 3 has,” District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said.
The revised map was attached to a resolution stipulating that District 1 has 32.9% of the county’s population while District 2 has 34.3% and District 3 has 32.7%.
Oklahoma law requires the commissioners to divide their districts so their populations are within five percent of each other.
“We had to have a special meeting to revise the map because the House Redistricting Office advised us that the revision had to be final by the end of November,” Cavett said.
Redistricting occurs every ten years following the latest federal census.
Klein is working to revise Election Board precincts in Payne County. That has become a more difficult job since the Oklahoma Legislature divided Payne County into two Senate districts and four House districts.
The county was previously in one Senate district and three House districts.
Klein said she is receiving assistance from the Center for Spatial Analysis at the University of Oklahoma to combine or change Payne County’s voting precincts.
Mark A. Moore
