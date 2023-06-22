The Payne County Board of Commissioners signed an emergency declaration in a special meeting Thursday in response to the county's damage from Saturday's storm.
The declaration was as follows:
"1. Severe storms and straight-line winds beginning June 17, 2023 and continuing have caused damage to public and private properties within Payne County, Oklahoma, and said damages have caused an undue hardship on the citizens of Payne County.
2. It may be necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the political subdivisions of the State with respect to carrying out disaster emergency functions during the continuance of the concurrent State emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.
3. There is hereby declared a disaster emergency caused by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding that threatens the lives and property of the people of Payne County and the public’s peace, health, and safety.
4. The Payne County Emergency Operations Plan was activated on June 17, 2023 and resources of all Payne County departments and agencies available to meet this emergency are hereby committed to the reasonable extent necessary to protect lives and to prevent, minimize, and repair injury and damage. These efforts shall be coordinated by the Director of the Department of
This Emergency Declaration shall terminate at the end of thirty (30) days.
Copies of this Emergency Declaration shall be distributed to the Director of Emergency Management who shall cause the provisions of this Order to be implemented by all appropriate agencies of State government."
Saturday's storm brought winds from 80-100 mph across much of the eastern part of the state. Power went out for around 200,000 Saturday in Sunday, and many people were still without power by Wednesday evening.
