The Payne County Board of Commissioners had another lengthy discussion at Monday’s meeting concerning a countywide emergency radio system for first responders and emergency management personnel.
It was a continuation of the previous week’s discussion in which District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett and District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said they didn’t feel ready to approve spending the majority of $15.9 million in federal funding the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 on the radio system.
When Payne County’s award was announced, the County said it would take applications for projects from area communities and nonprofits. It has received about $11 million in applications from across the county, which are being reviewed to see if they are approved uses for ARPA funding. The Commissioners need to see the final pool of qualifying proposals before making any decisions, District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding told the News Press.
The proposed county radio system will tie into a new system the City of Stillwater is buying at a cost of $6.7 million. The county’s system is intended to cover the remainder of Payne County outside the Stillwater city limits, including the smaller communities. It is designed to improve communications coverage across the entire area, eliminating most dead spots and allowing local agencies to communicate with state agencies like the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Communications dead spots in certain buildings and in some rural areas have been a problem for many years. Sheriff Joe Harper told the commissioners last week that gaps in communication are an issue for officer safety.
“Someone’s going to get hurt,” Harper said.
The effort to get all emergency agencies on the same system began several years ago with a request from Oklahoma State University, following a report of shots being fired in the Edmon Low Library on OSU’s Stillwater campus, Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said. OSU Police, the Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene and found they couldn’t communicate with each other.
Payne County’s Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin said he has been in meetings for the past three years concerning the emergency system.
In the meantime, OSU has implemented a different system that will still not be compatible, but it has the option of piggy-backing onto the Stillwater and Payne County system whenever it wants to, Hill previously explained to the Stillwater City Council.
At last week’s meeting, Cavett had asked Choplin for more information about the system.
He said he can see why it’s needed, but he has concerns about the cost. Cavett said he’s a former member of the Glencoe Volunteer Fire Department and he isn’t sure every volunteer fire fighter needs to be issued a radio costing thousands of dollars when only a small portion of the department responds at any given time.
Cavett also said he would like to see the local departments and smaller communities commit at least some money so they would “have skin in the game.”
“What can they do to help get this system in place?” he said. “I want to see what they can bring to the table.”
Choplin returned this week with an answer to Cavett’s questions about what other communities in Payne County would contribute. He advised the commissioners that Yale would provide $18,000, Ingalls would provide $5,000, and Glencoe and Ripley would each provide support of $10,000. Choplin said that he was unable to get a commitment from Perkins and Cushing as to what support, if any, they would provide for the county system. Apparently, those communities need official authorization or are waiting for the commissioners to first determine what action they will take, he said. Cavett said he’s hoping the other communities will come forward as Stillwater has and contribute financially.
Choplin also came back with more details about the system itself. He explained that the communications system will provide fire department, police first responders and emergency management with radios to receive emergency transmissions throughout the county.
A system of towers and antennas will need to be built to provide the radio transmissions, which will broadcast 800 MHz signals throughout Payne County. Each portable radio is estimated to cost $5,000 - $10,000. Mobile units would be placed in vehicles and portable units could be carried by first responders.
The portable radios are about 10 times more expensive than the units the county is currently using but they are responder-grade and built to take severe abuse in the field. They are even waterproof, Hill and Choplin had explained the previous week.
Commissioners would also receive a radio so they can stay informed in emergency situations, Choplin said. When Cavett asked if county road crews would able to use the system, Choplin said no. It is only for emergency response.
Choplin said he estimates the total cost to the county will be $10 - $11 million.
The plan had to be scaled back when prices rose by 30% in January, to get the new $11.9 million price tag closer to the original $10 million estimate.
Choplin estimated around 250 mobile units and 350 portable units will be needed to equip everyone in the county. It would take two years to build the infrastructure needed for the system, he said.
Stillwater had planned for its new system to go live in August but that has been pushed to November because of supply chain issues.
The system could make a difference for everyone driving or living in Payne County, Choplin said. It would also help when emergency crews are communicating on I-35 as it passes through Payne County, an area where communication is sketchy.
Motorola Solutions is providing the system coverage for the City of Stillwater under a state contract – meaning competitive bids aren’t required – and is the proposed vendor for the county network.
The City of Stillwater is paying for its system out of its general fund, Hill said.
Choplin is looking to fund the system from the $15.9 million in federal ARPA funds Payne County will receive. Non-profit organizations are also eligible to receive ARPA funds.
Only half the ARPA funding has been received so far, County Clerk Glenna Craig said last week. The other half will be paid next year.
The county has yet to receive a report from its attorneys on the other eligible applicants.
The commissioners hope to have that report by next Monday, so they can also consider the emergency communications system.
Because they haven’t seen the list of other eligible projects, the Commissioners were unable to give Choplin the commitment he has been asking for.
“Motorola wants a commitment, the county wants a price – we are in a Catch 22,” Chairman Chris Reding said.
Maintaining the system and replacing equipment in the future, when ARPA funding is no longer available, was another concern the commissioners had last week. The warranty on the radios would cover replacement during that period, which could reduce maintenance costs, Hill reminded the commissioners.
There has been some talk of developing a countywide committee to oversee the system, similar to the E-911 Committee that oversees 911 operations and is funded by a fee paid by telephone users.
Reding said the county could potentially try to pass a one-sixteenth cent county sales tax that would be used to maintain and update the system. He said after speaking with civic groups and constituents, he feels there would be support for a county sales tax to support the emergency radio network.
