After listening to a lengthy presentation from Emergency Management Deputy Director, Troy Choplin, the Payne County commissioners took no action on an existing county-wide burn ban that is scheduled to last until Feb. 21.
Choplin presented multiple models for weather prediction and said that Payne County remains in a severe drought, except for the far southeast corner of the county. The weather forecasts change daily but indicate the county will receive little moisture and will have periods of high fire danger with low humidity and gusty winds.
Choplin said the Yale Fire Department has been overwhelmed with responses to fires, mostly in neighboring Pawnee County which has not imposed a burn ban. The Yale fire chief inquired about a statewide ban that could be issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Choplin checked on a statewide burn ban and was told that the conditions across the state did not warrant such an extensive burn ban.
The Payne County Sheriff's Office has responded to multiple calls regarding burn ban violations recently. The District Attorney's Office filed a misdemeanor charge last week against Darryl Jeffrey Dennis Jr. of Yale for violating the burn ban on Jan. 31. Dennis faces a potential punishment of up to one year in jail and/or a fine of not more than $500.
In other business:
• Burris Road between Highway 177 and Perkins Road on the north side of Stillwater will be closed for approximately one week to repair a collapsing culvert, District 3 County Commissioner Rocky Blasier announced at Monday’s regular weekly meeting of the Payne County Board of Commissioners.
The metal culvert was crumbling and will be replaced with a railroad car structure, Blasier said.
• The commissioners approved a schedule of expenditures of federal awards for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. Payne County received $1.965 million from the federal government, including $1.445 million of CARES Act funds to compensate the county for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett selected Premier Truck Group to provide four hauling trucks at a cost of $539,708. The bid was the lowest received and Cavett confirmed that Premier Truck would be able to deliver the trucks by July.
• The commissioners approved a road crossing for Black Jack Construction to run a three-inch poly water line in District 1. The company paid of fee of $1,000 for the permit because the crossing had already been made before the permit was issued.
• The commissioners also approved paying 127 weekly purchase orders totaling $309,703.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
