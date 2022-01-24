Payne County remains under a county-wide burn ban until February 7. In Monday’s special meeting, the Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution continuing the burn ban based upon the recommendation of Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin.
He presented weather forecasts showing low humidity and windy conditions over the next two weeks. Choplin contacted county fire departments and received eight responses approving a continuance of the burn ban.
The only negative vote on continuing the burn ban came from the Cushing Fire Department.
The commissioners are allowed to impose a burn ban when a majority of the fire chiefs concur that a period of extreme fire danger exists.
The burn ban prohibits fires throughout the county, including cities and towns. Exceptions to the ban include indoor fire places, commercial or professional covered cookers, and gas grills.
Agricultural burning is permitted if the farmer or rancher has a written prescribed burn plan on file with the local fire department before starting the controlled burn. Burning of brush piles is not considered to be an agricultural burn and is specifically prohibited.
Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and one year in the county jail.
Choplin reported that a fire near Ripley on Sunday burned over 50 acres of pasture after a brush pile fire went out of control. “We were fortunate to have no wind or we would still be out there fighting the fire,” said Choplin. “The burn ban is designed to prevent what happened yesterday,” said Choplin, referring to the Ripley fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.