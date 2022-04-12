Payne County’s burn ban was extended to April 18 by the Payne County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners followed the recommendation of Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin who said that only two-tenths of an inch of rain has been forecast in the next week and Payne County remains under a severe drought.
Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $500 and one year in jail. The Payne County District Attorney has filed 10 charges this year for violating the county’s burn ban.
