The Payne County Board of Commissioners hosted a lengthy planning session Monday afternoon concerning a proposed emergency radio network covering all of Payne County. Representatives from county fire departments, municipal emergency management departments and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office were present.
Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin went around the room and asked the representatives what they wanted in an emergency radio network. The emergency responders said they wanted a network with radios that are simple to use, can be connected to existing emergency networks, and would be reliable.
Choplin also said he wanted a network that would have a radio signal that would penetrate inside buildings when emergency responders are inside during an emergency response.
James Morris, Manager of Information Technology and Public Safety Communications Support with the City of Oklahoma City, was present to discuss the emergency radio network provided by L3Harris for Oklahoma City. Morris also answered questions about the compatibility of the L3Harris radios with the OKWIN state emergency network and the future City of Stillwater network being provided by Motorola Solutions. The radios and systems could be interconnected, Morris said.
The City of Stillwater elected to pay Motorola $6.8 million to provide an emergency radio network under state contract, which is based on a list of approved vendors and does not require competitive bids to be submitted for the project.
“There is nothing illegal about a state contract,” Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said.
City of Stillwater's decision to use Motorola as its vendor may require Payne County to also use Motorola as its vendor, unless the Payne County Commissioners decide to request competitive bids.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said he believes that competitive bidding will result in a lower price for the project.
Morris said Oklahoma City sent out a bid request for a consultant engineer to do a needs assessment. After consulting with the city departments, the consultant wrote a request for proposal calling for bids.
L3Harris was selected as the low bidder, providing a 20 RF channel, 800 MHz P25 Phase 1 and Phase 2 linear simulcast system at a cost of $12.5 million.
Under questioning from Choplin, Morris said that cost did not include portable radios, which Choplin is budgeting for the Payne County network. The latest estimate for the Payne County network is $10 to $11 million, according to Choplin.
The Commissioners have a preliminary budget estimate of $6 million to be paid from American Rescue Act Funds for the project.
Morris was asked if an RFP for competitive bids on the Payne County project could satisfy the needs identified by the emergency responders present at the meeting.
“Absolutely – I highly recommend competitive bidding,” he replied.
Despite the statements from Morris, some people at the meeting expressed doubts about how well the networks will interconnect if Motorola is not selected as the county's vendor.
“That is why we have a performance bond included in the contract to require compatibility,” Cavett said.
If that contract provision is included in the project, the vendor will be required to correct the problem at no cost to the county.
The commissioners may choose to request competitive bids for the project or could follow the lead of the City of Stillwater and select Motorola under a state contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.