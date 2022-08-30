The Payne County Commissioners have decided against distributing any of the county’s COVID relief money until they know how much will actually be received and how much it will take to buy a new countywide radio system for emergency responders.
Chairman Chris Reding had placed consideration of some other uses on the Board of Commissioners’ agenda, suggesting that nonprofit organizations with smaller requests could be awarded grants from American Rescue Plan Act funds the county has been awarded.
The item was also on last week’s agenda, but was tabled because an application from Stillwater’s American Legion post had inadvertently been left off the list.
Payne County is expecting to receive the second half of its $15.8 million allocation this fall. None of the money already received has been spent, but the county commissioners have committed to buying the radio system – originally estimated at $9.6 million – with ARPA funds.
The Commissioners were advised by Assistant District Attorney Lowell Barto that, like the restrictions on other sources of funding, they cannot commit the ARPA funds until they receive them.
Because of that, the county would not be able to enter into a contract for the radio system now unless the price tag was less than the ARPA funding received so far. Consultants working with the county on specifications for the radio system and a request for proposal to solicit bids on it have said the county could be in a position to buy before the end of the year.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett noted Tuesday that Payne County has only received half of the ARPA funds with the remainder expected in October.
Cavett – who told the News Press he thinks talking about funding any grants is premature until the radio price has been determined – said it’s possible that the county could not receive the remaining funds.
“I don’t count my chickens before they hatch,” he said.
Cavett also noted that the emergency radio network will be sent out for competitive bids and the amount of the winning bid has not been determined.
In January, the commissioners solicited applications from nonprofit and community service organizations working in the county that had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They received proposals totaling $12 million from a variety of agencies. Not all proposals qualified under ARPA rules.
The agencies that did qualify were: Our Daily Bread, Love INC of Cushing, Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency, the Saville Center for Child Advocacy, Payne County Drug Court, Ingalls-Glencoe Masonic Lodge, Turning Point Ranch, Cushing Lions Club, the Cushing Senior Citizens Center, the Yale American Legion post and the Stillwater American Legion post. The original requests from all of those organizations totaled less than $1.5 million, but Cavett said enough time has passed that their needs have changed.
Some got by without the grant and no longer need as much while others have greater needs than before. Cavett said he and his assistant spent about 30 hours contacting the organizations that had applied for funding to request their annual budgets and find out their current needs.
Other potential uses for the money listed on the Aug. 22 agenda included: Allocations to each commissioner’s district, the radio county radio system, improvements to the Payne County Expo Center, renovating the former MPower building at the Payne County Fairgrounds for use as a business incubator and improvements to the City of Yale’s utilities infrastructure.
The original estimate for those projects totaled $17.7 million, although Cavett compiled a budget that came in at just under $15.9 million.
The other commissioners agreed to hold off on making any decisions about spending from the ARPA funds and tabled that discussion.
Reding asked Cavett about allocating some of the ARPA money to premium pay for county employees. Cavett said he had a discussion with David Floyd, the attorney assisting the county with administration of its ARPA funding, about premium pay for the county employees who went to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tentative guidelines would allocate $3,000 to county employees making over $45,000 and $5,000 to employees making under $45,000.
Employees would be eligible to receive a percentage of the premium pay based on the number of days they went to work during the pandemic. If the employee worked every day, the employee would receive 100% of the premium pay, Cavett said.
Reding suggested that funds tentatively budgeted for accessibility at the Expo Center Heritage Hall could be shifted to other eligible ARPA categories. He reported that he went to the Payne County Fair last week and did not observe any areas that would need renovation to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Reding also expressed a concern that the details in the RFP for the countywide radio network might cause bids to come in higher than the $9.6 million set aside by the Board of Commissioners.
In other business, the commissioners agreed to close part of Lone Chimney Road from 6:55 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 17 for the Fifth annual Panther Prowl 5K run and fun run sponsored by the Town of Glencoe.
Commissioner Rocky Blasier congratulated Rhonda Markum on her election to succeed him in District 3. Markum, his current assistant, will take office in January.
Blasier didn’t reveal what he plans to do after his term expires at the end of the year but said after the errant shots he hit the last time he played golf, his retirement will probably not be spent golfing.
