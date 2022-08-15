Although it’s been listed as an agenda item for several weeks, the Payne County Board of Commissioners again took no action on buying nearly $1 million worth of radios from Motorola Solutions. The purchase, would have come from $7.9 million in federal funding already received by the county under the American Rescue Plan Act. Payne County is expected to receive the other half of its ARPA funds in October, for a total of $15.8 million.
It plans to buy a radio system to serve all emergency response agencies in the county – except for the City of Stillwater, which is buying its own system – and allow them to tie into the statewide OKWIN system so they can communicate with other agencies like the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Chairman Chris Reding had placed the purchase of 68 dash-mounted radios and 57 handheld radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management on the agenda. Although the county has committed to putting its countywide radio system for emergency responders out to bid, these units would have been bought from Motorola on a no-bid state contract, as the county had originally planned for the whole system.
County Sheriff Joe Harper and Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin had made the request, saying that once the City of Stillwater’s new radio system goes live, they will no longer be able to communicate with Stillwater’s police, fire and emergency management personnel unless they have compatible radios. The city and county agencies often work together on emergency scenes and Stillwater will have its new radio system in place before the county does.
With all three commissioners present, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said the TUSA consultants had advised him that would not actually be the case because a Stillwater radio tower had failed an inspection, slowing down the City’s implementation. Stillwater’s system was originally expected to be operational in August, but supply chain issues pushed that to November. City of Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill told the News Press that has since been pushed to December. If the tower can be retrofitted, Stillwater’s system could go live before the end of the year. If the tower can’t be stripped of old equipment and retrofitted, and a new tower has to be built, it could be February before the City’s new system is operational.
The City of Stillwater approved a $6.7 million no-bid state contract with Motorola in December to cover its share of the countywide emergency radio network that emergency response officials have been working on for three years. The system will improve communications between agencies and address dead spots where they can’t get a signal. Some agencies, like the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, have to carry multiple radios to talk with surrounding agencies.
Most agencies in the area are moving toward updated radio systems that operate on the 800 MHz frequency band and P25 two-way radio standards that ensure radios from different manufacturers used by public safety agencies can communicate with each other. Stillwater’s system for police, fire and emergency management personnel will also be encrypted to prevent people with scanners or anyone who doesn’t have the encryption key from hearing its transmissions. Harper and Choplin previously said they won’t be able to hear Stillwater’s transmission once the encrypted system is launched, without compatible radios.
In May, the Payne County Commissioners approved hiring TUSA Consulting to conduct a needs assessment and assist in writing a detailed Request For Proposal to solicit bids for the county system. An advisory committee was created to provide input from emergency responders in the area on the needs assessment.
Dean Hart, CEO and owner of the consulting firm TUSA, met with the advisory committee on July 19 and Aug.1. Hart has drafted a tentative RFP for the advisory committee to consider at its next meeting on Aug. 26.
The draft RFP is for a turnkey project to provide Payne County with a new P25 700/800 MHz Digital Simulcast Trunked radio network capable of meeting its current and future communication needs. Hart estimates that a a winning bid could be selected and a contract signed by the end of the year.
Reding was supporting the pre-bid purchase with Motorola because of the need for the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management to communicate with Stillwater personnel on its encrypted system. Hart had previously said he feared the county would be losing the advantage of competitive bidding and discounts by pulling 26% of the dash-mounted radios and 13% of the handheld units out of the bid.
Hart has reviewed the price quote from Motorola and said he believes the commissioners can get a lower price for the radios through a “bulk discount” in the competitive bidding process. In his draft RFP, he lists 264 dash mounted radios and 426 handheld radios as part of the countywide system.
“Vendors sharpen their pencils to provide a lower price in competitive bidding,” Hart said.
City Editor Michelle Charles contributed to this story.
