The Payne County Board of Commissioners honored the county’s Home and Community Education groups with a proclamation Monday that declares May 2 – 8 Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week. OHCE is a state-wide organization with local groups in each county that work to develop leadership skills and strengthen families in their local communities.
The organizations have a partnership with Oklahoma State University and OSU Cooperative Extension Service, which provides educators and research to assist OHCE groups with identifying and solving local problems.
When the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive need for face masks in 2020, local groups initiated a grass roots response by sewing and donating more than 75,000 masks.
Payne County OHCE members made 3,836 masks and 25 button headbands in response to the pandemic.
Payne County OHCE has 105 members – one of the largest memberships in Oklahoma – in seven local groups across the county
Those groups include Cherokee, Cimarron Valley, Elm Grove, Floral Valley, Lunch Bunch, Pine Vale and Rising Star.
Membership in the groups is open to everyone and people interested in learning more about HCE joining a local group should contact the Payne County OSU Extension Office at 405-747-8320.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract between City Tele-Coin Company and the Payne County Sheriff’s office concerning telephone service for jail inmates.
The contract provides that the Sheriff’s office receives 60% of the revenue from phone calls, 25% of the revenue from video calls, and 20% of the revenue from media apps. Inmates at the Payne County Jail are charged 35 cents per minute for in-state calls, 21 cents per minute for out-of-state calls, and on international calls there is a $4 connection charge and then the rate is 50 cents per minute, Undersheriff Marvin Noyes said.
On video calls and media app access, there is a 50 cent per minute charge to the inmate.
The commissioners approved a bid of $100 from Roberson Properties for county-owned land in Cushing that was transferred to the county after the owner did not pay property taxes.
The buyer will reimburse the county for the cost to advertise the property. County Treasurer Carla Manning said the annual resale auction for properties that are delinquent in paying taxes will be held at the Payne County Fairgrounds June 14 at 9:00 a.m.
The Fairgrounds location will be used to allow for sufficient social distancing for the bidders, she said.
Manning now has more than 100 properties that could be placed in the tax resale auction, although property owners can remove their property from the auction by paying delinquent taxes owed on the property for the 2017 tax year.
Properties that are delinquent on taxes are not listed for sale by the county until four years after the tax delinquency accrues, Manning explained.
She advised the commissioners that a new law recently signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt allows the county to decline ownership of delinquent property that is deemed to be common area nuisance property.
That property is defined under the new law as property that is unmarketable or unusable due to the existence of liens that exceed the property’s fair market value or due to environmental problems.
Common area nuisance property would remain under its current ownership, instead of being acquired by the county.
In other business, the commissioners approved paying 45 weekly purchase orders totaling $47,953.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.