The Payne County Commissioners have issued a Disaster Emergency Declaration for all of Payne County after one person in Payne County tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Kelli D. Rader, the Oklahoma Department of Health’s Regional Administrative Director for a seven-county area that includes Payne County, was on hand Monday to address the commissioners about the diagnosis in Payne County.
Rader reported that an individual in Kay County has also tested positive for virus.
She said there was an active investigation involving the case in Payne County but she was not authorized to share any more information. The investigation is coordinated with the immunology department at the Oklahoma Department of Health where officials are attempting to identify close contacts the individual had with third parties.
“Casual contacts are less likely to be an issue,” Rader said.
She was unable to specify where in Payne County the individual resided.
She was also not authorized to disclose whether the individual had dined at restaurants in Payne County or attended church.
She told the commissioners that the Payne County Health Department has sufficient test kits available and said individual doctors or clinicians are authorized to take a test sample if warranted by the facts of the case. Testing is done via nasal swab.
Around 80% of the people who contract coronavirus become mildly ill and can recover at home, Rader said.
She emphasized the importance of proper prevention practices, including washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, and avoiding placing the hands near the eyes, nose and mouth.
People who have a cough should cover their mouth with a tissue, and then dispose of the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, one should cough into an elbow, not into the hands.
Commonly touched areas, including cell phones and keyboards, should be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Vulnerable adults over the age of 60 should avoid close contact with people who are sick and should minimize group contacts. Individuals with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, are at a higher risk of being harmed by the virus.
Elderly individuals and people with underlying health issues should immediately seek care, starting with a call to their primary care provider, if experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. They should call their healthcare provider first for screening and to receive instructions before reporting for care.
The emergency room should be a last resort for treatment, unless it is essential, Rader said.
“What we are trying to do more than anything else is to slow the disease,” Rader said. “We are going to have illness in our communities. We truly believe that we will have a spread of the virus throughout the country, but we want to slow that spread of coronavirus to protect our vulnerable population.”
A coronavirus call center staffed by nurses and epidemiologist who can answer questions from the public about the virus has been established at the Oklahoma Health Department, 877-215-8336.
The number is not intended for doctors to call concerning case specific information, Rader said.
