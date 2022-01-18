Last week the Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution imposing a burn ban in Payne County until January 24.
When a possible continuation of the ban came up on the agenda Tuesday, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said he did not think the commissioners could act on the burn ban continuance since the agenda item didn’t describe a resolution. Oklahoma law allows the commissioners to impose a burn ban by passing a resolution declaring a period of extreme fire danger.
In response, Chairman Chris Reding scheduled a special meeting for Monday, the day the ban is set to expire, to consider adopting a resolution extending the burn ban.
In miscellaneous items from the audience, Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin advised the commissioners that he is working on a proposal to implement an emergency communication network throughout Payne County. Choplin said Vericom Global Solutions and Motorola would provide an emergency radio network that allows police and fire departments to communicate with everyone in the county on one radio channel.
The City of Stillwater had purchased a share of the communication system for $6.7 million, he said. Choplin estimated the remaining part of Payne County could be connected for approximately $10 million.
Sheriff Joe Harper was present and indicated he was compiling a list of law enforcement and fire department personnel who would need radios. Harper said he recently had a deputy located between Perkins and Stillwater who was not able to communicate on his portable radio.
“I realize that this request is not an agenda item and that you cannot act on it,” Choplin said.
The communication system could qualify for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county, Chairman Chris Reding said. Payne County has received the first half of $15.9 million in federal funding it will receive through ARPA.
Cavett reminded interested entities to check the QR codes on the paynecounty.org website for information and applications to receive a portion of the ARPA funding.
In other business, the commissioners approved the request from Sheriff Joe Harper to remove several iPad tablets, battery backups and transformers from inventory.
The items are old and obsolete and will be junked.
The commissioners also approved paying 109 weekly purchase orders totaling $151,332.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.