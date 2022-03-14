In honor of “Sunshine Week”, the Payne County Commissioners signed a proclamation supporting open government and affirming the public's right to attend government meetings and access public records.
"Sunshine Week" is March 14-20. The observance of open government is celebrated every year during the week of President James Madison's birth date. Madison drafted the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, protecting the freedom of the press.
The commissioners signed the proclamation pledging to follow state and federal laws supporting freedom of information.
Carol Anderson, Chairman of the Sunshine Week Committee with the Stillwater League of Women Voters, presented the proclamation. Anderson is a retired educator from California who moved to Stillwater to be close to her family.
In other business, the commissioners approved an exception to the county burn ban to allow campfires at the Oklahoma Selfbow Jamboree scheduled March 17-20 at Lake Carl Blackwell.
Rodney Wilson, President of the Oklahoma Selfbow Society, advised that campfires would be located in metal rings and would be in an area safe for campfires.
Participants at RV sites have access to water hydrants and hoses for extinguishing the fires. Campers at primitive sites will have water buckets for extinguishing the fires.
The Selfbow Society is dedicated to preserving the heritage of primitive archery by promoting and teaching the construction of primitive bows, arrows, and knapping stone tools.
Wilson is also the maintenance supervisor at Lake Carl Blackwell.
The burn ban in Payne County extends through March 21.
