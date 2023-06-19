Payne County Commissioners have called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss possible action on an emergency declaration related to Saturday’s storms.
The declaration would be as follows:
“1. Severe storms and straight-line winds beginning June 17, 2023 and continuing have caused damage to public and private properties within Payne County, Oklahoma, and said damages have caused an undue hardship on the citizens of Payne County.
2. It may be necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the political subdivisions of the State with respect to carrying out disaster emergency functions during the continuance of the concurrent State emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.
3. There is hereby declared a disaster emergency caused by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding that threatens the lives and property of the people of Payne County and the public’s peace, health, and safety.
4. The Payne County Emergency Operations Plan was activated on June 17, 2023 and resources of all Payne County departments and agencies available to meet this emergency are hereby committed to the reasonable extent necessary to protect lives and to prevent, minimize, and repair injury and damage. These efforts shall be coordinated by the Director of the Department of
Emergency Management with comparable functions of the federal government and political subdivisions of Payne County will be part of these efforts.”
The declaration would terminate 30 dies after it is approved.
Though he had not declared a State of Emergency by Monday press time, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the State has enacted emergency waivers to assist in power and storm recovery.
“The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security continues to work closely with local jurisdictions as they survey the storm damage and debris, including damage to public buildings, infrastructure, and utilities,” Stitt posted to social media.
