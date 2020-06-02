Payne County court cases for the first week of June

The following cases are returning to court this week in front of Judge Katherine Thomas.
Drumright man charged with first degree murder continues preliminary hearing
Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr., 35, of Drumright was charged with two counts of first degree murder in 2019, after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase that resulted in the death of two people.
In Dec. the court found probable cause that a crime was committed and bond was denied.
His preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday.
Stillwater man charged with second degree murder back in court
Clyde Marquette Fields Jr., 41, of Stillwater, was charged with second degree murder in Payne County. He was also charged in Logan County with unauthorized removal of a dead body.
A competency evaluation was ordered on Feb. 28 to determine the mental state of Fields.
Fields returns to court for a review of the competency evaluation.
