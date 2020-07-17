Payne County Courthouse stacked with upcoming cases

Stillwater man with previous conviction of crimes against children appearing in court
James Leroy Bear, 55, of Stillwater, was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.
In September 2019, bond was set at $125,000 and was not posted.
He has been in the Payne County Jail since his arrest.
Bear was convicted of lewd molestation in Payne County in 1997.
He was charged additionally in Creek County around the same time, on similar charges.
He is set for trial scheduling Tuesday to set his case for jury trial.
Stillwater man accused of second-degree murder has final pretrial
Earl Oswalt Jr., 55, of Stillwater will be in court for a final pretrial regarding an alleged murder in 2019.
Oswalt requested a bond reduction or to be released on his own recognizance bond.
Judge Stephen Kistler denied the bond reduction, and the bond remained at $450,000.
Being released on his own recognizance bond was also denied, he remains in jail.
Oswalt has a jury trial set for October.
His final pretrial will be on Tuesday.
A Yale man was charged with child sexual abuse stemming from an incident in 2012
In 2019, the Payne County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jerry Gustafson, 76, of Yale.
He was arrested in September and entered a plea of not guilty in October.
He will be in court Tuesday morning for further pretrial and scheduling.
Kerry Brett Freeman, 46, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic abuse by strangulation.
He entered into a plea of not guilty in September.
Freeman has his sixth pretrial on Tuesday afternoon.
Stillwater teen with gun and drug charges has court date stricken
Ricky Daxton Blade Brunt, 18, of Perkins, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Charges against Blunt were filed on Monday.
Bond was set at $500,000.
Blunt was supposed to be in court on Tuesday afternoon, but that date was stricken.
His lawyer, Jamie Bennett, made an entry of appearance.
She has requested bond reduction for Blunt.
He will have a preliminary hearing Aug. 3.
Stillwater man accused of shooting with intent to kill has another pretrial
Brandon Hatchett, 46, of Stillwater, is being held in federal custody, stemming from an alleged crime.
Hatchett was charged with shooting with intent to kill, using a motor vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm and possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony.
The first charge of shooting with intent to kill was amended in June 2019.
Hatchett has court on Friday to review the status of federal court.
Stillwater man accused of child sexual abuse in court
Clayton Eugene Rogers, 24, will be in court on Friday for a pretrial.
In February one count of child sexual abuse was filed against Rogers.
Feb 21, a warrant of arrest was issued for Rogers in Payne County. The warrant was returned March 11, and he was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $75,000. He requested a bond reduction but that was denied.
Rogers entered into a not guilty plea.
He will be in court on Friday morning for a pretrial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.