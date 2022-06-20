truck collision front view.jpg

The white truck that was involved in the collision.

 By Ashlynd Huffman ahuffman@stwnewspress.com

While responding to an injury collision on State Highway 51 and Prairie Road, a Payne County Deputy got into a wreck at the Sixth Avenue and Perkins Road intersection on Monday evening.

Scene overview.jpg

Multiple first responders were dispatched Monday evening to the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Perkins Road for a two-vehicle injury collision.

Stillwater Police Public Information Officer TJ Low said the deputy had lights and sirens activated during the collision when the deputy collided with oncoming traffic.

The pickup ended up running into the brickwork along the sidewalk in front of the Daylight Donuts. 

SFD firemen

Stillwater Firefighter Sonny Stafford and another firefighter clean up the scene of an injury collision on Monday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Perkins Road.

"A pickup traveling north on Perkins Road didn't see the deputy coming," Low said. "The PCSO deputy struck the pickup in the intersection."

Low said there were minor injuries to the deputy and passenger in the pickup.

car parts being picked up.jpg

Multiple car parts were strewn across the roadway and had to be picked up by first responders and to two truck drivers who responded. 

The PCSO told Low not to release the deputy's name at this time, and no citations were issued. 

