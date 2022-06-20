While responding to an injury collision on State Highway 51 and Prairie Road, a Payne County Deputy got into a wreck at the Sixth Avenue and Perkins Road intersection on Monday evening.
Stillwater Police Public Information Officer TJ Low said the deputy had lights and sirens activated during the collision when the deputy collided with oncoming traffic.
The pickup ended up running into the brickwork along the sidewalk in front of the Daylight Donuts.
"A pickup traveling north on Perkins Road didn't see the deputy coming," Low said. "The PCSO deputy struck the pickup in the intersection."
Low said there were minor injuries to the deputy and passenger in the pickup.
The PCSO told Low not to release the deputy's name at this time, and no citations were issued.
