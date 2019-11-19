Payne County Eagle Scout search underway

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement of rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank. The award has been earned by over 2.5 million youth. Now, the Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America, is attempting to locate all Eagle Scouts in Stillwater and Payne County.
“We want to locate every Eagle Scout, regardless of where they earned the award,” said Bobby Schultz, Scout Executive. “We want to keep them informed and engaged. They are great assets for the community, and inspiration for upcoming Scouts.”
Eagle Scout requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges, demonstrating Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.
The Cimarron Council plans to hold a series of “Gathering of Eagles” in 2020. Events being planned include camp tours, BBQ cookouts and after hours mixers. Each of these events will be held exclusively for Eagle Scouts.
“These gatherings are our way of recognizing and thanking Eagle Scouts for their support of the program,” said Cimarron Council president Brad Waken. “We want to show them that they are still part of the Scouting family.”
To register as an Eagle Scout, or for more information, please contact the Cimarron Council office at (580) 234-3652. Eagles can also send an email with their contact information to council@cimarronbsa.org.
The Cimarron Council, BSA serves youth in Payne, Alfalfa, Blaine, Creek, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Major, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Woods and Woodward counties.
Boy Scouts seek used uniforms, equipment
Hundreds of youth members have joined the Boy Scouts of America during the fall membership campaign. Many of those youth are in need of assistance to obtain uniforms. A used uniform drive in currently underway.
“Experienced uniforms are a good way for families with multiple children to be able to outfit their kids,” said Scout Executive Bobby Schultz. “The Cimarron Council collects good, used uniforms, cleans them, and offers them to families in need.”
In addition to uniform needs, man youth need help acquiring camping gear. The Cimarron Council offers an equipment loan program for those Scouts. “The loan program was a project by one of our volunteer leaders,” said Cimarron Council president Brad Waken. “He had the vision to start the program. We are continuing to provide a much needed, free service.”
If you have an experienced uniform or equipment to donate, please contact the Cimarron Council office at (580) 234-3652 or via email at council@cimarronbsa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.