Payne County elected officials take office

Four of Payne County's elected officials began new terms of office Monday after taking their oaths before Payne County District Judge Phillip Corley. Incumbents Court Clerk Lori Allen, District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding and County Clerk Glenna Craig were automatically retained in office after filing unopposed in April. All three are Republicans.
Craig and Reding were both first elected to their offices in 2012 and are entering their third terms.
Allen was appointed in 2014 to complete the final two years of retired Court Clerk Lisa Lambert's final term. She was retained in that office in 2016 without an election after filing unopposed.
Harper, an 18-year deputy with the Payne County Sheriff's office, faced Sheriff Kevin Woodward, the former Undersheriff who was appointed to complete the last 18 months of former Sheriff R.B. Hauf's term, and Garry McKinnis, another former Undersherrif who came out of retirement to challenge Woodward, in the Republican primary.
Harper then defeated Woodward in the August run-off election, which determined who would become Sheriff because no other candidates had filed.
