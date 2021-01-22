Outdated materials on the Oklahoma State Election Board website during the most recent candidate filing period have caused some confusion about upcoming school board elections.
Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said the problem is at the state level, which means candidates across the state received incorrect information about how races to fill unexpired terms are decided.
A primary election will be held for school board seats on Feb. 9 in conjunction with municipal races and a general election, which coincides with municipal run-offs, will be held April 6.
Stillwater has seats up for election in Ward 5 – an unexpired term created when Ashley Moore resigned a few months into her five-year term because she wasn’t allowed to serve on a school board after starting a new job with the Oklahoma State Department of Education – and a full term in Ward 1.
Steve Hallgren, the candidate Moore defeated to win Seat 5, was appointed in September to temporarily represent the ward until the next election, in accordance with state law.
He has asked voters to choose him to complete the remainder of the term but is being challenged by Marshall Baker, a former school board member, and Jeanette A. Burkhart.
Only the three candidates vying to complete the unexpired term in Ward 5 will be on the February primary ballot. If none of them captures at least 50.1% of the vote, the top two will advance to the general election.
The Ward 1 race between incumbent Camille DeYong and Carle Santelli doesn’t require a primary because there are only two candidates.
None of the races for other school districts in Payne County required a primary.
Glencoe and Perkins-Tryon will also hold general elections April 6.
Ward 5 candidate Baker told the News Press the filing packet he received was incorrect and said that in the case of an unexpired term, the candidate who receives the most votes in the primary takes office, even if there are more two or more candidates.
But those rules have recently been changed, Klein said. The problem is, the information on the state election board’s website hasn’t been updated. Those are the forms every election board in the state used.
Baker said he learned after filing and that his race will also advance to the general election unless someone gets more than 50% of the votes.
It’s another election with more campaigning that he hadn’t originally planned for.
Feb. 9 Primary Election
Stillwater Public Schools Seat 5
• Marshall Baker
• Jeanette A. Burkhart
• Steve Hallgren
April 6 General Election
Stillwater Public Schools Seat 1
• Camille Frye DeYong
• Carle Santelli
Glencoe Public Schools Seat 1
• Dalton Ross
• Colby Torres
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Seat 1
• Jessie Johnson
• Rick Lomenick
A majority of the school board seats in Payne County will be filled without an election after only one candidate filed for the office.
Cushing Public Schools Seat 1 – Brina J. Boyle
Oak Grove Public Schools Seat 1 – Lisa Gomez
Yale Public Schools Seat 1 – Terry Minney
Ripley Public Schools Seat 1 – Amanda Oliver
Meridian Technology Center Seat 3 – Gary Johnson
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
