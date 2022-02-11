Voter precincts in Payne County are being redrawn, potentially changing where some county residents will vote. But everyone will still go to their usual polling place during the April 5 Board of Education and Special Elections.
The precinct changes won't be in effect until June and affected voters will automatically receive updated voter registration cards that list their polling place, Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said. Some precincts won’t see any change at all and a few might have new precinct numbers but no functional changes.
It happens in response to political redistricting after the U.S. census. Precincts aren’t allowed to cross political boundaries and several County Commission, State House and State Senate districts were changed, Klein and Assistant Secretary of the Board Courtney Callison explained.
The Election Board is also finalizing agreements with new polling places, some because the precinct boundaries have changed and some because the previous location isn’t available anymore. The Election Board is still looking for new polling places on the OSU campus and in southwest Stillwater.
Klein said several precincts on the east side might be moved to the Payne County Expo Center, which could become a sort of voting center.
The process enabled the Election Board to fix some problems and combine a few precincts that had been hard to staff. For example, Cushing will have two precincts instead of four.
But it also forced the creation of a few new precincts, including a small one encompassing just one square mile. Although they had just gotten rid of another tiny precinct a few years ago, there was no way to get around it, based on the district boundaries they had to work with, Klein said.
The problem with creating more precincts is they have to be staffed on election day, and a precinct that covers just one square mile and has few voters requires the same number of people.
Staffing at polling places is already becoming a problem as the Election Board loses precinct workers, Klein said. Most of the people who work elections are older retirees and a combination of age and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some to reconsider whether they can do it. She said one precinct worker recently announced that at age 90, she needed to quit. Many don’t seem to feel they can, because they know how short-handed the Election Board is.
“It’s sad because they’ve gone above and beyond their service … they shouldn’t feel guilty for wanting to retire,” Callison said.
Klein and Callison said they desperately need more precinct workers. They estimated it will take 30 more workers to handle the June 28 Primary and Special Election and it would be nice to see some younger people getting involved in the process.
They will be holding trainings for precinct workers every Tuesday in May and will start distributing information packets in March. They encourage anyone interested to stop by the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave. or call 405-747-8350.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
