Violent crime has been at an upward trend in Payne County according to a report released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
An increase in domestic abuse is especially notable, with Payne County matching the statewide trend. Domestic abuse was broken into four categories with Murder, Assault, Sex Crimes and Assault & Battery. Domestic Assault numbers increased in Payne County from 36 in 2016, to 32 in 2017, to 51 in 2018. Domestic Sex Crimes and Assault and Battery numbers continue to remain consistent, according to the OSBI report.
The report also breaks down each county into its agencies, and reports on the crime rates each agency deals with. In Payne County, the agencies are the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Cushing Police Department, Stillwater Police Department, Yale Police Department, Perkins Police Department and the Oklahoma State University Police. The report also shows the overall numbers for Payne County.
For the most part, crime rates seem to remain consistent across all agencies, yet in Payne County numbers have some considerable increases and decreases in certain crime areas. Payne County in 2018 only had one murder listed, but saw three in both 2017 and 2016. Felonious assaults were at 176 for 2018, up from 155 in 2017 and 168 in 2016. Payne County saw a considerable increase in rape crimes, increasing from 52 in 2017 to 79 in 2018.
Those numbers would not necessarily be reflected in charges, or even arrests, as crime is measured differently in the report as opposed to "cleared" statistics.
“Crime counts include 'actual offenses known' without regard to (1) whether anyone is arrested for the crime; (2) the stolen property is recovered; (3) the local prosecution policy; and, (4) any other restrictive considerations,” the OSBI report said.
Consistent decreases are happening, though. Breaking and entering and larceny numbers are trending down as breaking and entering decreased from 544 in 2016, to 428 in 2017, to 378 in 2018. Larceny numbers also trend downward from 1,783 in 2016, to 1,464 in 2017, to 1,259 in 2018.
Is State Question 780 affecting crime?
SQ 780, also known as the Oklahoma Reclassification of Some Drug and Property Crimes as Misdemeanors Initiative, was approved by Oklahoma voters on the Nov. 8, 2016 ballot. SQ 780 came into effect on July 1, 2017.
SQ 780 changed certain non violent drug and theft-related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. This comes with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of $1,000, reducing the number and duration of state prison sentences for those crimes. This, in turn, also reduces the number of prisoners in prison at a time.
Previously, the possession of illegal drugs was a felony according to state law. SQ 780 made possession a misdemeanor.
Theft or forgery of property over $500 was considered a felony by state law. SQ 780 raised it to $1,000.
So what does this mean for crime across Oklahoma and, specifically, Payne County?
The number of felony charges in Payne County have gone down considerably in relation from previous years:
2019- Through August 8 had filed 326 felony charges and 1,127 misdemeanors.
2018- Through August 8 had filed 335 felony charges and 1,073 misdemeanors.
2017- Through August 8 had filed 528 felony charges and 1,244 misdemeanors.
2016- Through August 8 had filed 556 felony charges and 1,300 misdemeanors.
2015- Through August 10 (8th was a Saturday) had filed 471 felony charges and 909 misdemeanors.
2014- Through August 8 had filed 454 felony charges and 817 misdemeanors.
2013- Through August 8 had filed 538 felony charges and 1004 misdemeanors.
2012- Through August 8 had filed 567 felony charges and 1,195 misdemeanors.
2011- Through August 8 had filed 471 felony charges and 961 misdemeanors.
2010- Through Aug 8 (A Sunday) had filed 490 felony charges and 1,040 misdemeanors.
Since the change in these crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, the amount of felonies have decreased, but there was no significant increase or decrease in misdemeanors since 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.