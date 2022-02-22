Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.