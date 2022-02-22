Despite a winter storm expected to leave snow and freezing rain Tuesday and Wednesday, the Payne County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday’s weekly meeting extended the countywide burn ban for 14 days, the maximum time they are authorized to grant a burn ban.
Payne County has been under a ban since Jan. 10. Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin appeared at the meeting and presented extensive information concerning the drought in Payne County and the need for the burn ban.
He presented a tale of two sides of the county. The east side of Payne County has received more rain and moisture than the west side. Weather forecasts presented by Choplin also predict more moisture falling on the east side of the county than on the west side.
He contacted 12 fire departments providing coverage in Payne County. The Cushing Fire Department and Drumright Fire Department providing coverage on the east side of the county responded that a burn ban was not necessary. All other fire departments requested a continuance of the burn ban.
“We can’t split our county with a burn ban,” Choplin said.
His weather prediction models showed Stillwater receiving from .2 of an inch of moisture to one inch of moisture in the next storm. However, forecasts also showed the storm being followed by a warming trend with low humidity and shifting wind gusts.
He told the commissioners about a brush pile someone had burned near Ingalls last Thursday after a snow storm. On Friday the embers reignited and sparked a grass fire around the burned brush pile.
“When we get a little bit of snow or rain people want to burn brush piles,” he said.
However, he noted that people don’t look ahead to see warming temperatures, low humidity, and wind gusts creating danger for lingering embers to start a fire.
“Our fire departments have been very busy responding to fires,” he said.
Choplin's weather forecasts are based on research with various models predicting the weather. He said the North America model is the most reliable.
“I don’t watch the weather on tv – it gives me heart burn,” he said.
After Choplin’s presentation, District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett expressed reservations about another 14-day burn ban.
He noted that the end of the month meeting on Friday would give the commissioners a chance to review moisture from the oncoming winter storm and determine whether the burn ban should be extended.
Choplin requested a 14-day ban, which could be dropped if the county receives sufficient moisture. The commissioners granted Choplin’s request, but plan to review the burn ban on Friday.
The map of existing burn bans in Oklahoma maintained by the Oklahoma Forestry Service shows Payne County and Kay County as the only counties in this area under a burn ban. All contiguous counties adjacent to Payne County do not have a burn ban in place.
Most of the counties imposing a burn ban have been located in western and south-central Oklahoma.
Burning of brush piles during the burn ban is strictly prohibited and is punishable by one year in the county jail and a fine of not more than $500.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.