Despite a storm that left significant snow in the Stillwater area Wednesday and Thursday last week, the Payne County Board of Commissioners has continued the countywide burn ban until Feb. 21.
The burn ban was first imposed on Jan. 10 and was continued on Jan. 24.
Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin appeared before the commissioners at Monday’s weekly meeting and requested an extension. He estimated that only 3 or 4 inches of snow had fallen in the Stillwater area and that the west side of Payne County had received less snow than the east side of the county.
“I only measured 2.5 inches of snow on my snowboard,” Choplin said.
He estimated that the snow provided only 0.6 - 0.7 inches of moisture. Choplin presented the commissioners with a packet of information showing that as of Thursday, Payne County remained in a severe drought. He also presented weather forecasts predicting wind shifts and low humidity for the next week.
Choplin reminded the commissioners of an extended burn ban that had been placed in Payne County in the late 1990’s. When the ban was lifted, multiple fires started across the county, causing multiple fire department responses. He said one fire at that time burned a house in the Meadow Brook neighborhood on the east side of Stillwater.
Choplin also reported that a fire in a trash barrel on the east side of Ingalls last week had sparked a blaze that had burned two homes. He said 12 fire departments covering Payne County were contacted and only one department from Cushing had responded negatively to continuing the burn ban.
“I recommend a continuance of the burn ban. We just have to explain things to the populace. We are trying to save homes in a drought,” Choplin said.
All three commissioners voted to extend the burn ban for two weeks, which is the maximum time the commissioners may issue or continue a burn ban.
Fire Chief Derek Griffith of the Cushing Fire Department was contacted about the burn ban. He said the ban is statutorily driven and he did not feel his area of the county fits all of the requirements to do that.
Griffith believes the Cushing area is in a moderate drought and that his department can adequately respond to contain fires in its area. He reported receiving 5-6 inches of snow in the Cushing area and also indicated the Cushing area has received rain showers that did not fall on the west side of Payne County. Griffith said he was aware of the continuance of the burn ban and respects the decision made by the county commissioners.
“I ask for compliance with the burn ban by the citizens and expect them to act accordingly,” he said.
The burn ban prohibits fires throughout the county, including in cities and towns.
Agricultural burning is permitted if the farmer or rancher has a written prescribed burn plan on file with the local fire department before starting the controlled burn. Burning of brush piles is not considered to be an agricultural burn and is specifically prohibited.
Violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and one year in the county jail. Exceptions to the ban include indoor fire places, commercial or professional covered cookers, and gas grills.
