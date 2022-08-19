Fair midway 2018.jpeg

The Payne County Free Fair begins Monday with carnival rides opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

 Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press

By Alisa Boswell-Gore

The Payne County Fair kicks off Monday with carnival rides, food and most importantly, fun.

The best part – it’s free admission.

“It’s one of those things everybody looks forward to every year,” said Colin Campbell, Payne County Expo Center director. “It’s something we can give back to the people of Payne County and show them what this county has to offer. For a county fair, it’s over the top, in my opinion.”

Campbell said the 2021 Payne County Fair was the largest he had seen in his seven years as director, and it appears 2022 is set to have an even larger crowd.

Cotton Candy kid 2016.jpeg

The food is a highlight of the county fair for many people, like this kid enjoying a bag of cotton candy in 2016.

He said along with the carnival, there is the junior livestock show, a barnyard petting zoo for children and a variety of individual events at the outdoor arena.

But his personal favorites are the Draft Horse Pulling Competition at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Outdoor Arena, which entails Oklahoma State University freshman wrestlers pulling 50-pound salt blocks on and off a sleigh pulled by horses.

“If you ever see it, you get kind of hooked on it,” Campbell said. “It’s amazing what those two horses can do.”

He said his other favorite is the Bucket Calf Show at noon Friday in the Indoor Arena, which involves young children showing their bottle raised calves.

“I think that one is so cool because here are these little kids with these little calves that they have raised and nurtured. It teaches them love and responsibility at a young age. That’s worth seeing,” Campbell said,

Not to mention, the calves are often have interesting names like “Lava Cake Powdered Sugar M&M’s.”

Second place pigeon.jpeg

The Payne County Free Fair includes livestock, poultry, pigeon and rabbit shows, in addition to commercial booths, exhibitions and carnival rides. 

The fair also includes commercial booths open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. each day, a miniature train display, a pet show and competitive exhibits on display in a variety of categories, such as arts, crafts and wood carving. The exhibits will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

“Without all the volunteers and the people who work here, this fair wouldn’t happen,” Campbell said. “It takes everybody to pull this off, and we couldn’t do it without them.”

2022 Payne County Fair Guide

The following is the schedule of events for the Payne County Expo:

Monday

6 p.m. – Tractor Driving Contest in the Northwest Parking Lot

Tuesday

10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open

5 p.m. – Goat Show

5:30 p.m. – Junior Horse Show

Wednesday

8 a.m. – Swine Show

10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open

4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard

5 p.m. – Sheep Show

6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides

6 p.m. – Poultry, Pigeons and Rabbit Show

6-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open

Thursday

8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open

9 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show

10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open

4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard

6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides

6 p.m. Pet Parade and Show in the Indoor Arena

6 p.m. – Horse and Mule Team Performance Contest

6:30 p.m. – Power of the Past Antique Tractor Parade

7 p.m. – Barnyard Olympics in the Indoor Arena

8 p.m. – Draft Horse Pulling Competition in the Outdoor Arena

Friday

8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open

9 a.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews and Sales in the Coliseum

9:30 a.m. – Cattle Fitting Contest

10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open

Noon – Bucket Calf Show in the Indoor Arena

4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard

5 p.m. – Beef Cattle Show

6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides

6:30 p.m. – Power of the Past Antique Tractor Parade

7 p.m. – Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull in the Outdoor Arena

Saturday

8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open

8:30 a.m. – Open Horse Show

10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open

1 p.m. – Cookie Jar, Cake Mix and Pie Baking Contests

4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard

6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides

6:30 p.m. – Power of the Past Antique Tractor Parade

7 p.m. – Cattle Dog Event in Outdoor Arena

Sunday

6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides

For the full schedule of junior livestock show activities, visit pcexpocenter.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you