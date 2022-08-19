By Alisa Boswell-Gore
The Payne County Fair kicks off Monday with carnival rides, food and most importantly, fun.
The best part – it’s free admission.
“It’s one of those things everybody looks forward to every year,” said Colin Campbell, Payne County Expo Center director. “It’s something we can give back to the people of Payne County and show them what this county has to offer. For a county fair, it’s over the top, in my opinion.”
Campbell said the 2021 Payne County Fair was the largest he had seen in his seven years as director, and it appears 2022 is set to have an even larger crowd.
He said along with the carnival, there is the junior livestock show, a barnyard petting zoo for children and a variety of individual events at the outdoor arena.
But his personal favorites are the Draft Horse Pulling Competition at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Outdoor Arena, which entails Oklahoma State University freshman wrestlers pulling 50-pound salt blocks on and off a sleigh pulled by horses.
“If you ever see it, you get kind of hooked on it,” Campbell said. “It’s amazing what those two horses can do.”
He said his other favorite is the Bucket Calf Show at noon Friday in the Indoor Arena, which involves young children showing their bottle raised calves.
“I think that one is so cool because here are these little kids with these little calves that they have raised and nurtured. It teaches them love and responsibility at a young age. That’s worth seeing,” Campbell said,
Not to mention, the calves are often have interesting names like “Lava Cake Powdered Sugar M&M’s.”
The fair also includes commercial booths open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. each day, a miniature train display, a pet show and competitive exhibits on display in a variety of categories, such as arts, crafts and wood carving. The exhibits will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
“Without all the volunteers and the people who work here, this fair wouldn’t happen,” Campbell said. “It takes everybody to pull this off, and we couldn’t do it without them.”
The following is the schedule of events for the Payne County Expo:
Monday
6 p.m. – Tractor Driving Contest in the Northwest Parking Lot
Tuesday
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open
5 p.m. – Goat Show
5:30 p.m. – Junior Horse Show
Wednesday
8 a.m. – Swine Show
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open
4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard
5 p.m. – Sheep Show
6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides
6 p.m. – Poultry, Pigeons and Rabbit Show
6-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open
Thursday
8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open
9 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open
4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard
6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides
6 p.m. Pet Parade and Show in the Indoor Arena
6 p.m. – Horse and Mule Team Performance Contest
6:30 p.m. – Power of the Past Antique Tractor Parade
7 p.m. – Barnyard Olympics in the Indoor Arena
8 p.m. – Draft Horse Pulling Competition in the Outdoor Arena
Friday
8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open
9 a.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews and Sales in the Coliseum
9:30 a.m. – Cattle Fitting Contest
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open
Noon – Bucket Calf Show in the Indoor Arena
4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard
5 p.m. – Beef Cattle Show
6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides
6:30 p.m. – Power of the Past Antique Tractor Parade
7 p.m. – Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull in the Outdoor Arena
Saturday
8 a.m.-10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings open
8:30 a.m. – Open Horse Show
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Pheiffer Museum open
1 p.m. – Cookie Jar, Cake Mix and Pie Baking Contests
4-9 p.m. – Children’s Barnyard
6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides
6:30 p.m. – Power of the Past Antique Tractor Parade
7 p.m. – Cattle Dog Event in Outdoor Arena
Sunday
6-10 p.m. Weee Entertainment Amusement Rides
For the full schedule of junior livestock show activities, visit pcexpocenter.com.
