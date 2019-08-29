TODAY
8 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
8:30-11:30 a.m. Receive Plant and Flower Entries
9 a.m. Children’s Barnyard Opens, closes at 10 p.m.
9 a.m. DAIRY CATTLE SHOW
10 a.m. Weighing of Steers & checking Beef Heifer registration and tattoos
10 a.m. Pheiffer Museum Open, Closes at 10p.m.
2 p.m. Judging of Plant and Flower Exhibits
5 p.m. 4-H Family & Consumer Decision Making Contest
6 p.m. 4-H Horticulture Judging Contest
6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Opens, closes at 10 p.m.
6 p.m. Horse and Mule Team Performance Contest
6 p.m. “Power of the Past” Antique Tractor Parade”
7 p.m. Model Railroad Club Display- located in middle exhibit bldg.
8 p.m. Draft Horse Pulling Competition – in Outdoor Arena
9 p.m. Goats will be released
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings & Commercial Booths closed.
FRIDAY
8 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open
8 a.m. BEEF CATTLE SHOW (Open & Junior)
(Dairy cattle will be released immediately after the Beef Show)
9 a.m. Children’s Barnyard Opens, closes at 10 p.m.
10 a.m. Pheiffer Museum Open, closes at 10 p.m.
2 p.m. Pending completion of the Beef Show – Bucket Calf Competition, Arena
2:30 p.m. Open Horses Must Be in Place
4:30 p.m. CATTLE FITTING CONTEST
6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Opens, closes at 10 p.m.
6:30 p.m. “Power of the Past” Antique Tractor Parade”
7 p.m. Model Railroad Club Display- located in middle exhibit building.
7 p.m. Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull, in Outdoor Arena
10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings and Commercial Booths closed
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Exhibit Building Open
8:30 a.m. OPEN HORSE SHOW
9 a.m. Children’s Barnyard Opens, closes at 10 p.m.
9 a.m. Tractor Driving Contest-Main Office
10 a.m. Pheiffer Museum Open, closes at 10 p.m.
1-1:45 p.m. Saturday Afternoon Contest -
* All entries to enter: Cookie Jar Contest, *Cake Mix Plus Contest and *Pie Baking Contest
2 p.m. All judging beginnings for Saturday afternoon contest
6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Open, closes at 10p.m.
6:30 p.m. “Power of the Past” Antique Tractor Parade”
7 p.m. Model Railroad Club Display -located in middle exhibit bldg.
7 p.m. Cattle Dog Event
7 p.m. Poultry, Pigeons & Rabbits Released
8 p.m. Beef Cattle will be released
9 p.m. Open Horses Will Be released
10 p.m. Fair Officially ends
SUNDAY
6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Open, closes at 10 p.m.
