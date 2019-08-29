TODAY

8 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open

8:30-11:30 a.m. Receive Plant and Flower Entries

9 a.m. Children’s Barnyard Opens, closes at 10 p.m.

9 a.m. DAIRY CATTLE SHOW

10 a.m. Weighing of Steers & checking Beef Heifer registration and tattoos

10 a.m. Pheiffer Museum Open, Closes at 10p.m.

2 p.m. Judging of Plant and Flower Exhibits

5 p.m. 4-H Family & Consumer Decision Making Contest

6 p.m. 4-H Horticulture Judging Contest

6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Opens, closes at 10 p.m.

6 p.m. Horse and Mule Team Performance Contest

6 p.m. “Power of the Past” Antique Tractor Parade”

7 p.m. Model Railroad Club Display- located in middle exhibit bldg.

8 p.m. Draft Horse Pulling Competition – in Outdoor Arena

9 p.m. Goats will be released

10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings & Commercial Booths closed.

FRIDAY

8 a.m. Exhibit Buildings Open

8 a.m. BEEF CATTLE SHOW (Open & Junior)

(Dairy cattle will be released immediately after the Beef Show)

9 a.m. Children’s Barnyard Opens, closes at 10 p.m.

10 a.m. Pheiffer Museum Open, closes at 10 p.m.

2 p.m. Pending completion of the Beef Show – Bucket Calf Competition, Arena

2:30 p.m. Open Horses Must Be in Place

4:30 p.m. CATTLE FITTING CONTEST

6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Opens, closes at 10 p.m.

6:30 p.m. “Power of the Past” Antique Tractor Parade”

7 p.m. Model Railroad Club Display- located in middle exhibit building.

7 p.m. Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull, in Outdoor Arena

10 p.m. Exhibit Buildings and Commercial Booths closed

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Exhibit Building Open

8:30 a.m. OPEN HORSE SHOW

9 a.m. Children’s Barnyard Opens, closes at 10 p.m.

9 a.m. Tractor Driving Contest-Main Office

10 a.m. Pheiffer Museum Open, closes at 10 p.m.

1-1:45 p.m. Saturday Afternoon Contest -

* All entries to enter: Cookie Jar Contest, *Cake Mix Plus Contest and *Pie Baking Contest

2 p.m. All judging beginnings for Saturday afternoon contest

6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Open, closes at 10p.m.

6:30 p.m. “Power of the Past” Antique Tractor Parade”

7 p.m. Model Railroad Club Display -located in middle exhibit bldg.

7 p.m. Cattle Dog Event

7 p.m. Poultry, Pigeons & Rabbits Released

8 p.m. Beef Cattle will be released

9 p.m. Open Horses Will Be released

10 p.m. Fair Officially ends

SUNDAY

6 p.m. Ottaway amusement Rides Open, closes at 10 p.m.

