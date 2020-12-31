Payne County first responders get COVID vaccine

Oklahoma is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, opening the door for first responders across the state to receive vaccinations.
On Thursday, the Payne County Health Department joined its counterparts across the state in holding vaccination clinics for first responders, both paid and unpaid. It was the first of a series of planned clinics.
Kelli Rader, Regional Director for Oklahoma State Department Health District 3, said more than 200 Payne County first responders and allied health care workers received their first dose of Moderna’s two-dose “prime and boost” vaccine. They will need a second dose in 28 days.
The vaccine has been shown to be 94.1% effective starting from 14 days after the second dose, according to the medical journal Stat.
Additional vaccination clinics for first responders and allied health care workers will be held at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Circle East, on Jan. 4 and 5.
In addition to law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel, funeral home employees, school nurses, dentists, home health care personnel, hospice personnel, outpatient health care workers, optometrists, health care clinic staff and chiropractors are eligible to receive the vaccine at those clinics.
People who qualify should call the Payne County Health Department at 405-372-8200 to set up an appointment.
The state’s move into Phase 2, coupled with the delivery of 66,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine – which doesn’t require special freezers and remains stable for 30 days with regular refrigeration – means vaccinations will be available more places, including rural areas.
Stitt’s office had acknowledged on Dec. 16 that as a largely rural state, Oklahoma faced challenges in distributing the ultra-cold Pfizer vaccine, the first vaccine to be approved by the FDA. It requires storage at a very low temperature, comes in large lots and must be used within five days after thawing, making it more appropriate for distribution among large groups near facilities with specialized freezers.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Tuesday that it would begin setting up vaccination “PODS” or Points of Dispensing Sites across the state to vaccinate first responders and healthcare workers outside of hospital settings.
Oklahomans age 65 or older will also be able to get the vaccine at PODS locations in the coming weeks, OSDH said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Dec. 17 that he was moving PreK-12 teachers and support staff into Phase 2 in an effort to get students back into classrooms. Vaccinations for education personnel have not been announced at this time.
Phase 1 of the Oklahoma’s vaccination plan focused on the people battling the pandemic on the frontlines, including health care workers involved in or supporting inpatient care, public health staff, EMTs and Paramedics.
On Dec. 22, Public Radio Tulsa reported that the state had received a total of 106,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It estimated the Phase 1 priority group that includes doctors and nurses caring for COVID-19 patients numbered about 158,000 statewide.
Phase 1 also included the residents and staff at long-term care facilities like nursing homes, which have seen high mortality rates when infection spreads through their populations.
Health department “strike teams” have been responding to those facilities but vaccinations for that population will continue through a national partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and the Walgreens and CVS drugstore chains.
The federal government is providing an additional 44,000 doses of vaccine directly through those partners.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office reported on Dec. 16 that the state had received a total of 39,975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTEch vaccine from the federal government through Operation Warp Speed.
That included 33,150 doses distributed to five different hospitals and 6,825 doses distributed through another direct federal allocation to tribal governments through Indian Health Service and Veterans Administration providers.
The OSDH COVID-19 vaccination plan notes that more than 388,000 Oklahomans receive medical care from IHS, through federal healthcare providers or through individual tribal health systems.
Oklahoma was ranked 18th in the nation in percentage of population vaccinated, OSDH announced Thursday.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
