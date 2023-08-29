Residents collected exhibits for entry into the Payne County Free Fair on Monday.
The fair will be open 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Payne County Expo Center. Additional hours for rides are from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday.
“The Payne County Fair is one of the most outstanding fairs in the state of Oklahoma,” said Dea Rash, Payne County OSU Extension Educator for Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H.
Rash’s grandfather was on the fair board for 50 years, and her mother was born during the fair one year.
“It’s a tradition,” Rash said. “It has a rich heritage.”
Rash worked with Mary Silvers, who was a Payne County Fair board member for 29 years, and has worked with the fair board for about 20 years.
“I just try to make (Silvers) proud,” Rash said. “This was her life … she loved the fair.”
Preparation for the fair takes a colossal effort from many Stillwater residents. Payne County Expo Center Director Colin Campbell said his team is expecting about 25,000 attendees.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to make this happen,” Campbell said. “We appreciate all the people that come out and help.”
Rash said many OHCE members, numbering about 100, are actively involved in the fair behind the scenes. The local groups include Cherokee, Cimarron Valley, Elm Grove, Floral Valley, Lunch Bunch and Rising Star.
Pat McNally, president of the Payne County OHCE, held up a quilt made by Kay Moore. Inside each of the 36 squares, a single name had been stitched, and each represented a member of the Cherokee group of the OHCE cooperative extension. In the center of the quilt, a square read, “Cherokee OHCE Centennial, 1922-2022,” highlighting its 100-year-old history.
“They were members within the last 30 years, if not longer,” said McNally. “Many of them are deceased, or not able to be members.”
Exhibits are from Payne County OHCE, 4-H clubs and the Stillwater FFA, in addition to Open Class entries – which are from any Payne County resident, student or property owner.
“There are some people who enter the fair every year, and that might be the only time you see them is during the fair,” Rash said. “But then there are other people who say, ‘I’ve never entered the fair, but I want to to enter this year, what do I do?’ … We love that because this is a big building and we want to fill it up.”
The 4-H program, OHCE groups and FFA are large, and Rash credited that to the community.
“The involvement is there, the community support is there, the family support is there … we’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Rash said.
Each area of the Expo Hall has one or two superintendents who make sure all entries are accepted and tracked.
On Tuesday, Open Class entries were judged. Wednesday morning, 4-H and FFA entries will be under closed judgement.
“(The superintendents) don’t do the judging, but they help with exhibit record keeping, putting on ribbons and displaying all exhibits,” Rash said. “Then by Wednesday at 6 p.m., we’ll have everything in the exhibit building displayed and the building will open to fair goers.”
Inside a circular ring at the center of the building sits the “Winner’s Circle,” where grand and reserve winners’ exhibits will be given a place of honor.
Winners from first place to fifth place will receive ribbons and a premium, or payment, for their entry.
In addition to the fair entries, vendors, food and rides, fair goers can look forward to events such as livestock shows, the Barnyard Olympics, a Draft Horse Pull, a Lawn and Garden Pull, an Antique Tractor Parade, Cupcake Wars, a Cattle Dog Show and more.
