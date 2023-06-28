A Payne County game warden helped a father rescue his 1-year-old daughter from drowning in Lake Carl Blackwell on June 18, body camera video showed.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared the footage on social media, encouraging the use of life jackets and other safety measures around lakes this summer. The girl in the video is tugging on a fishing net against another person when her momentum carries her backward, under a guardrail and into the lake.
TW: almost drowning Accidents can happen FAST. Game Warden Branch was checking fishing licenses on a dock when a toddler fell into 13 ft of water. Warden Branch and other adults sprang into action to save her. Please wear a life jacket and be safe around the lakes this summer! pic.twitter.com/dMWZT2E719— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) June 27, 2023
As soon as the girl hit the water, the warden, Josey Branch, swiftly jumped over the railing into the water.
“I just threw my lifejacket off cause she was sinking pretty fast,” Branch told the News Press. “Her dad jumped in at the same time I did, and we popped up out of the water about the same time and he ended up grabbing her. We got her to safety on the dock, and everybody turned out to be all right.”
Branch, who’s been a warden for nearly six years, said it was the first time he ever had to respond to a situation like that, and he felt time slowed down significantly when he saw the girl fall in.
“I thought ‘Can I reach under the railing to grab her? No. OK, I’m going to have to jump in. Do I keep my lifejacket on? Take it off,’” he said. “It felt like I stood there and watched her for 30 seconds before I acted.”
All of those thought processes happened much quicker. His actions were, in fact, immediate, as were the father's. Branch hit the water only two seconds after the toddler, which can be seen in a video, that on Twitter, has been viewed half-a-million times.
The ODWC commended the mens’ actions.
“With the help of people standing on the dock, they were able to get the girl out of the water and to her mother,” it said in a statement. “Other than being scared and wet, the child was OK.”
Branch said the overwhelming positive feedback and support has been surprising to him because he doesn’t feel like a hero.
“I’ve been very grateful that people have reached out and been very nice to me about it and said thank you,” Branch said. “To me, I just feel this is what game wardens do.”
