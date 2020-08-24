Monday morning started the first day of trial for Joseph Vazquez who was accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
The State is being represented by Assistant District Attorney’s Erica Garuccio and Debra Vincent.
The Defendant is represented by Attorney Royce Hobbs.
Vazquez was accused of shooting Ashley Barrera in both her legs in March 2019.
Jury instruction began at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Stephen Kistler but not in his courtroom due to the pandemic precautions that were set in place to ensure the safety of everyone inside the courtroom.
Numerous chairs were scattered throughout the courtroom and “X’s” were placed on the pews for the 22 jurors originally selected.
The state addressed the 22 jurors and asked them several questions ranging from their thoughts about guns to personal questions that could cause bias during the trial.
Hobbs repeatedly made sure the jury didn’t feel forced to participate and also asked how people felt regarding guns.
Everyone returned to the courtroom at 1:15 p.m. to proceed with jury selection.
Twelve jurors were selected and two additional jurors were selected, as well.
Judge Kistler told the jury that the opening statements made by the state and defense are not evidence, but guidelines.
Hobbs didn’t present his opening statement and has decided to wait until the state presents their evidence.
Garuccio presented the opening statements for the state.
The state called the first witness, Stillwater Police Department Greg Calloway. Calloway is a Master Patrol Officer and has been for the past 19 years.
He was the first to arrive on scene the day of the incident in March 2019.
“Dispatch said a victim had been shot,” Calloway said in court.
Calloway said a shots fired call would be considered a “higher priority call.”
He gave testimony that several people were on scene including the victim’s boyfriend and her children.
“She was pretty hysterical,” Calloway said.
He also said Barrera was screaming she had been shot and had a mixture of anger and pain.
Once the scene was stabilized, Calloway began taking pictures of the scene and detectives arrived on scene.
Calloway isn’t a trained detective so he didn’t do much of the investigation portion of the incident.
He suggested there were both entrance and exit wounds on the victim.
Hobbs objected to those comments because he isn’t a medical professional.
Kistler advised the jury the comments regarding the wounds were stricken.
Hobbs cross examined Calloway and asked if officers are trained to look for suspicious vehicles while heading to the scene, because a suspect could be leaving as officers arrived.
Calloway told the court he didn’t recall when he got the description of the vehicle, but if he had known he would have been on the lookout for that vehicle.
Barrera was the second witness the state called to testify, but she wasn’t there to testify so her testimony from the preliminary hearing was read.
The preliminary hearing occurred before Judge Katherine Thomas May 29, 2019. At this time the defendant was being represented by Attorney Virginia Banks.
Barrera alleged she and Vazquez were friends and she had known him for less than a year.
According to her testimony, Vazquez showed up to her residence that day because she owed him money.
She said there was a conversation but it wasn’t heated and there wasn’t an argument.
Barrera said she didn’t know why Vazquez had shot her and “it all happened so fast.”
According to the testimony, Vazquez fired a warning shot in the air before quickly firing two shots at her.
“My first thought was I was going to bleed to death,” she said.
Banks provided the cross examination during the preliminary hearing.
The third witness that was called by Debra Vincent. She called James Underwood, a paramedic.
Underwood was working as a paramedic for LifeNet at the time of the incident and is the one who administered assistance to her wounds.
He told the court he received pre arrival information and was told it would be a gunshot victim.
According to Underwood, Barrera needed to be mediflighted by helicopter to OU Medical Center because she was considered a “level two trauma" case.
Barrera suffered from pain due to the extent of her injuries and was given Fentanyl.
She also had potential for internal bleeding because the injury on her left leg involved a joint.
Her knee cap was also shattered on the left leg.
She had damage done to the right leg, but the injuries weren’t as severe on that leg.
Underwood said his main priority was “getting her to the correct facility.”
Vincent spent ample time going over the extent of the victim’s injuries and presented the photographs on a screen to show the court.
Hobbs cross examined this witness as well and had him go through the definition of an exit wound and also went over the extent of the injuries.
Underwood said he used trauma shears to cut the victim’s pants so the injuries were exposed.
Hobbs asked what happened to the bottom half of the jeans. Underwood responded with they were still attached throughout the duration of the ambulance ride and helicopter ride.
The state didn’t redirect.
The jury will convene Tuesday morning at 9 a.m to resume the trial.
