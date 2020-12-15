Payne County Health Department acquires mobile unit

John Crone, a project manager for the Payne County Health Department, appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s regular weekly meeting to ask if a County building could be used to store a new mobile health unit.
The fifth wheel trailer is being manufactured in Pennsylvania and is expected to arrive by the end of December.
Crone said the mobile unit could be used for COVID-19 testing and vaccination, as well as for health exams. The trailer holds a waiting area, lavatory, and an exam room. The 35-foot trailer will be pulled by a one-ton Dodge pickup. The commissioners did not identify an empty county building that would hold the trailer and pick-up.
• In other business, the commissioners opened 27 bids on road and bridge construction materials to be used in the next six months. The bids will be evaluated and selected at a later meeting. The commissioners approved transferring a 2005 Chevy truck from the Cushing Fire Department to the City of Perkins. The commissioners also approved payment of 144 purchase orders totaling $242,374.
