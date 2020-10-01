Stillwater and Cushing offices of the Payne County Health Department will be holding two separate “Say Boo to the Flu” clinics in October.
While there will be no cost associated with the drive-through clinics, each will still require appointment. Stillwater’s will be Tuesday at the Payne County Expo Center. That appointment can be made by calling 372-800. Cushing’s is Oct. 15 the PCHD office on 1206 Linwood Ave. in Cushing. Call 918-225-3377 or 405-372-8200 to make that appointment.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people 6 months or older should get a yearly flu vaccination.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the overall burden of respiratory illnesses is important to protect our communities, especially vulnerable populations at risk for severe illness,” a release from PCDH reads. “While it’s not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, CDC believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading. In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever.
“When more people are vaccinated against the flu, there is less opportunity for flu to spread in families, schools and communities. During the last flu season, 3,580 Oklahoma residents were hospitalized because of flu-related illnesses – including 383 children under age four – and 85 Oklahomans died, including three children under age 17.
A yearly flu shot is needed because a person’s immune protection from being vaccinated decreases after a year, and yearly vaccination provides the best protection against the flu through the entire flu season.”
According to OSDH, children through age 18 years are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccines for Childrenprogram if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines. Free flu shots are available at health care providers enrolled in the VFC program, including all local county health departments and community health centers.
Other places likely to have flu shots available, though there might be a cost involved are doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, retail and grocery stores, community health centers and certain workplaces.
“It is critically important this year that every Oklahoman who can get the flu shot does so right away,” Health Commissioner Lance Frye said. “This is a great method of preventing the spread of influenza in our communities, and I urge Oklahomans to take this proactive step.”
In addition to getting a flu shot, public health officials recommend the following prevention tips:
• Maintain social distancing by avoiding close contact with others (about 6 feet)
• Wear a cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth when in public settings
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol
If you are sick, take the following steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness:
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care
• If seeking medical attention, call ahead
• Avoid public transportation or ride-sharing
• Separate yourself from other people and pets within your home
For more information, visit fightflu.health.ok.gov.
