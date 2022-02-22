To honor a life well-served, the Payne County Board of County Commissioners have issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, as “Bernice Mitchell Day.”
The late Bernice Mitchell served as Payne County's Commissioner in District 2 from 1986 to 1996. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and arrived in Stillwater with her husband, a professor at Oklahoma State University, and three children. She graduated with honors from OSU, organizing a group of women students that later became the OSU Women’s Council.
After graduation, she began working as the bailiff for Payne County District Judge Ray Wall. She organized a citizen’s review board to help provide people convicted of crimes with an alternative to incarceration.
After encouragement from local lawyers, Mitchell ran for and was elected as a county commissioner, the first African-American woman to hold that office in Payne County and the second in Oklahoma.
While serving as a commissioner, Mitchell led a countywide citizens’ group that developed a plan for county road taxes to be approved by voters. The three-eighths cent sales tax continues to this day as a major source of road and bridge funding for Payne County.
Mitchell also served as Secretary of the Payne County Election Board. She helped create the Mission of Hope and the Stillwater Domestic Violence Center, serving homeless and abused women. Mitchell served her state and country on the Governor’s Committee on the Status of Women, and as vice president of the National Women’s Political Caucus. Mitchell was inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame in 1995, and received the OSU Women’s Council Alumnae Award as well as the Carl Albert Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Oklahoma Democratic Party.
The late Dr. Earl Mitchell, was Oklahoma State University's first African-American tenured professor. He was one of the founders of what would become Oklahoma Community Credit Union. He and Bernice were both active in the community, in their church and in local and state politics. He and Bernice both served as delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
Bernice Mitchell died on May 8, 2021. Her husband Earl Mitchell followed on June 2, 2021.
Bernice Mitchell Day coincides with a celebration to honor the life of the Mitchells, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar.
It's part of an open house held 5:30 - 7:00 with New Orleans decorations and live music. Opportunities to donate to the Bernice and Earl Mitchell Scholarship Fund will also be available.
There will also be an exhibit on Stillwater's Washington School organized by OSU professor Dr. Laura Arata, in honor of Black History Month.
There will also be a separate program at 7:30 that night at OSU's McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. National Geographic Live will present “Greenwood: A Century of resilience” that tells the story of resilience in the one hundred years since the attack on Black Wall Street in Tulsa.
