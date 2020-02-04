The most recent winter weather forecast has put Payne County under a winter storm warning. Areas of Payne County could expect between 4-7 inches of snow. The warning is set to expire 6 p.m. Wednesday. Some projections show the largest band of snow tracking slightly east of Payne County.
Travel is being discouraged, with a potential for hazardous conditions during the Wednesday morning commute. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits.
“Snow and sleet is expected across portions of the area this evening into Wednesday. The heaviest snow amounts are expected in a band from western north Texas into portions of southwest and central Oklahoma,” according to the National Weather Service advisory. “The snow could be heavy at times in some locations late tonight into Wednesday. Travel impacts on some roadways will be likely, especially in areas where the snow is heaviest.”
According to NWS Norman, the onset of winter precipitation is most likely happening between 4-8 a.m. Wednesday for Payne County.
Stillwater Emergency Management reported that it has road-clearing crews on stand-by.
“… first priorities for street clearing include Stillwater Medical Center’s Emergency Room, fire stations, the Stillwater Regional Airport, Stillwater Public Schools and Oklahoma State University,” SEMA posted. “Other priorities include sections of Main Street, Duck Street, Boomer Road, Washington Street and Downtown Stillwater.”
