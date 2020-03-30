The Payne County Jail is taking precautions to keep detainees and staff safe during the pandemic.
“We are now taking the temperature of employees at the beginning of their shift by Medical,” Sheriff Kevin Woodward said. “Each person brought to the Detention Center is evaluated by medical prior to entering the facility.”
The arresting officer will take the inmate to the Stillwater Medical Center if there is any suspicion of illness.
Woodward also said they have increased the distance between detainees and staff. They also increased personal protective equipment for the staff.
New detainees are required to wear a mask during processing and additional medical screening has been put in place.
There aren’t COVID-19 tests available at the jail to ensure detainees don’t have the virus other medical precautions have been taken.
“We rely on our medical personnel to evaluate individuals and recommend the correct action to be taken,” Woodward said.
The medical staff at the jail are adapting to the frequent changes as new information becomes available regarding COVID-19.
“As this pandemic progresses new guidelines are put out and we continually update our procedures from these recommendations,” Woodward said.
If a detainee does happen to catch the virus, the Payne County Detention Center has four negative pressure cells that can be used.
Woodward said that would be used in extreme cases since they aren’t a medical facility.
“We can provide limited medical services in our facility and in most cases we would take anyone that has COVID-19 to the correct medical facility,” Woodward said.
In cases that aren’t possible for transport the jail has medical staff that can assist.
They are trying to keep the population at the jail down, but if a crime is committed the suspect will be taken into custody.
“We are working with the Court System to keep our numbers as low as possible,” Woodward said. “But I want to make sure everyone knows if you commit a crime you will come to the Payne County Detention Center.”
The new people that are booked are being placed into one pod together. This is to ensure if someone does have COVID-19 it won’t go through the whole facility.
“We have plans that start with preventative measures and go all the way to a 23 hour lockdown of pods,” Woodward said. Doing this would allow one cell out at a time.
The Sheriff's department will take the information over the phone if possible. If that isn’t possible and in-person contact needs taken, they will be wearing PPE for everyone’s safety.
“The Payne County Sheriff’s office is working diligently to provide the best level of service to everyone at this time,” Woodward said. “Please do not be offended if a deputy wears PPE equipment or stands back from you while talking.”
This will keep you, the deputy and the next person the deputy sees safe.
