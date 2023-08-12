The man in the orange uniform snapped off a sprig of okra and held it up to another man in a brown uniform.
“Have you ever had raw okra?” he asked.
“Can you eat okra raw?”
You can, and he did.
The deputy crunched into the seed pod given to him by a trusty from the Payne County Jail and showed no ill effects of having his first taste of raw okra.
The okra, the garden it grew in and the ability to cultivate and share the fruits of his labor meant something a bit more profound to the inmate than a simple outdoor hobby or a way to pass the time while in custody.
It meant respect. It meant trust. It was a small taste of freedom.
“It gets us out of our cells,” another trusty said as he picked through another row in the garden.
And, it means that Payne County detainees will get to eat fresh fruits and vegetables as long as the crows don’t get to them first.
The program began about 10 years ago when then-County Commissioner Jim Arthur and Capt. Reese Lane, the Payne County jail administrator, began to explore jail gardens in other counties to see if it was possible here.
“Jim and I went around some counties that had gardens and looked at what they were doing, and kind of looked at each other and grinned,” Lane said. “We both knew more about it than the people we talked to.”
The plotting, then the planting, soon began. The garden is now in its third location next to the fairgrounds on county land. They plant according to season and Lane said they keep something growing about all the time.
“We’re still getting quite a bit of summer vegetables out of there now: tomatoes, squash, zucchini, okra,” Lane said. “We pulled up onions and potatoes, tilled that back under and will be starting pumpkins as fall crop.”
And, because it’s outdoors, and it takes a big chunk out of the day, it’s a competitive job for trustys.
“We keep between 15 and 20 trustys but they mostly work inside, so these guys were hand-picked,” Lane said. “They’ve got to be young enough they can stand the heat and they’ve got to be old enough to have some good common sense – people we don’t think we’d have to chase through the woods.
“Because it is so sought-after, there is some jealousy. These guys have to have the attitude, the philosophy of we’re going to work 10 hours out here in the sun, as soon as we get back, we’re going to clean up and go to the kitchen and start cleaning, and we’re going to help those other guys and do our part in the jail as well as out here. These are the best four guys we’ve ever had.”
Rockford Brown, the public information officer for the Payne County Sheriff’s Office said he sees a noticeable change in attitude from the trustys that work the garden.
“One thing I’ve heard, for sure, over the last year and a half or so, they say, ‘You know, I didn’t like the police’ and of course they’ve had run-ins with law enforcement and had a negative outlook,” Brown said. “It really gives an ability to humanize us to them as well.”
Lane said he’s received some good help and tips from OSU Extension and has himself taken some Payne County Master Gardener classes in the past.
“I would take a water bottle with a bug in there every other day and ask them, ‘how do you combat this?’ They’ve been very helpful,” Lane said about OSU Extension.
He’s also helped by deputy Brayden Farrow, who spends most of his days with the trustys tending the garden. And, of course, the bulk of the work is completed by detainees.
Trusty status isn’t based on sentencing. Some have been sentenced and some are awaiting sentence. While working the garden isn’t certain to knock off time, it doesn’t hurt.
“If somebody really stands out, we’re going to pass that on to the prosecutor how much good they’ve done us and it’s up to the prosecutor what they do with it,” Lane said. “I’ll tell you what it does do, though. We do a lot of programs, this program probably does as much to change the hearts and minds of offenders as anything I’ve ever seen. They get out here and interact with law enforcement all day, every day. They sweat together. We sweat. It kind of changes the way they see us, feel about us.”
And, when the work is complete, the fruits of their labor makes for an above-average meal.
“Fresh fruit and dairy are two things you just don’t get in a jail or prison setting,” Brown said. “To get it every day is pretty special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.