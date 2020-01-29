A man who allegedly robbed a Stillwater convenience store said, “it was an easy way to get money.”
Floyd Wesley Lavender is being charged with robbery.
On Jan. 17, the Git N Gallup convenience store at 1204 S. Main was robbed around 12:08 a.m.
Billee Talley, an employee, and Talley’s friend were in the store at the time of the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a white man wearing a dark coat with an orange bandana covering his face used a note to demand money from Talley.
Talley gave the suspect approximately $1,400 from the safe and the register.
On the night of the robbery, the incident was caught by a security camera. During the robbery, the face mask fell down onto the suspect's neck, revealing the identity of the suspect.
Lavender, aka “Wolf,” was a frequent visitor of the convenience store, so the employees were familiar with him.
Adam Elliott from the Stillwater Police Department showed employees two different pictures of Lavender.
One picture Elliott showed was from the surveillance tape. The other was a physical copy. The employees identified the man in the pictures as “Wolf.”
According to the affidavit, Talley had known Lavender personally for several months. Talley positively identified him as the man who robbed the store.
On Jan. 23, an SPD officer found Lavender’s bike at a residence in the 300 block of E. Virginia. Homeowners confirmed Lavender was inside the residence.
Lavender was placed in handcuffs and arrested. He agreed to talk to him.
Lavender denied knowing about the robbery and said he was not involved. Officer Elliott showed Lavender the surveillance camera that depicted a clear image of Lavender.
Lavender immediately confessed that it was him in the picture, and he was placed under arrest. He was transported to Stillwater City Jail.
According to the affidavit, “Lavender stated that he was needing money, and the opportunity to rob the business was an easy way to get money.”
Lavender was charged with felony robbery.
Agra man charged with impersonating officer
A suspicious person call led officers to a man impersonating a Payne County Deputy Sheriff.
On Nov. 11, officer Carson Watts was dispatched to the 500 block of N. Steele Ave. in Agra on a report of a suspicious person.
Joseth Floyd reported a man was on his property, claiming to be a deputy sheriff with a warrant for someone’s arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Joseth told dispatchers that the man ran eastbound in the south alley of the 400 block of E. Main St.
When Watts arrived at the residence, he spoke with Joseth and his father, Arthur Floyd.
According to Arthur, he was laying on the couch when the power went out. Arthur then said he could see a man standing on his front porch.
The man identified himself as a Payne County Deputy who had a warrant for his arrest. Arthur didn’t see patrol cars so he yelled back at the suspect to leave his house or he would let his dogs loose.
When the suspect left, Arthur found out the suspect had turned the electric breaker to the house off.
The affidavit states Arthur woke his son Joseth up and told him what had happened.
While officer Watts spoke with Joseth, the suspect reappeared behind a buisiness in the alley.
Watts and Sgt. Matt Piatt walked towards the suspect, the suspect immediately put his hands in the air surrendering.
Watts advised the suspect to walk backward to them, the suspect was placed into investigation detention.
The suspect was identified as Cody Hicks. Hicks said he was startled by the residents of the house and that they threatened to shoot at him or let their dogs loose.
The affidavit states, “After talking with Cody, he admitted he came to the house because he believed his wife was at the house. Cody said his wife has been missing for three years and he believed she was being kidnapped and held against her will.”
Hicks denied impersonating a deputy sheriff.
Hicks was released from investigative detention due to a high priority call, Arthur and Joseth gave witness statements. Joseth wrote the statement for his dad because Arthur couldn’t read or write.
Hicks was charged with a criminal misdemeanor for impersonating an officer.
Bond was set at $2,000.
