A Glencoe man, Lane Tyrell Long, 24, was charged on Tuesday with one count of child sexual abuse, according to court records. Long is a Payne County Jail employee and is currently suspended without pay while the investigation is ongoing, according to Payne County Under Sheriff Kevin Woodward.
Court records indicate that on Aug. 21, Payne County Sheriff’s Office requested the help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation involving Long and a relationship with a 15-year-old female.
According to a written affidavit, an OSBI agent interviewed Long at PCSO, and he admitted to receiving and viewing nude photos of the juvenile through Snapchat. He also said he shared images with the girl on Snapchat, and admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile at least 10 times beginning in January 2019.
The officer writes that Long would receive images on his iPhone, and that he had deleted images from his phone when he saw Payne County deputies at his residence on Aug. 21. Long said he made a big mistake, and knew that his relationship with the juvenile was wrong due to her being 15.
On Aug. 22, the juvenile disclosed to a Saville Center employee that he last had sexual intercourse with Long on Aug. 17. She also said she and long had sexual intercourse more than once a week beginning in January.
Child sexual abuse is punishable by imprisonment up to life, or a fine of not less than $500 nor more than $5,000, or both fine and imprisonment.
