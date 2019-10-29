Payne County man charged with two counts of child sexual abuse

A Stillwater man, Michael Phillip Kurtanic, 36, was charged Monday in Payne County District Court with two counts of child sexual abuse, according to court records.
A written affidavit states that Payne County Sheriff’s deputies learned of a possible case of child sexual abuse on Wednesday, and observed forensic interviews with two children at the Saville Center on Friday. One child is 12 and the other was under 12 at the time of the alleged abuse.
Both victims said they had been abused in a rural Payne County residence by Kurtanic, who began living with the family in 2017 and recently moved from the residence in June 2019.
During the interview, one of the children said they had been taken to a separate room after Kurtanic said the child was in trouble. The affidavit reads Kurtanic removed his clothes and made the child perform sexual acts. The child also detailed other incidents where Kurtanic made the child perform lewd acts on him.
Kurtanic allegedly told one of the children that he would shoot the child if anybody was ever told about the abuse that had taken place. Kurtanic also made one of the children perform sexual acts on nearly a daily basis for months, and Kurtanic would threaten the child to comply, according to the affidavit.
Deputies took Kurtanic into custody on Friday and he was transported to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office. He initially denied any inappropriate sexual contact, but, according to the affidavit, later admitted that the children had watched him touch himself while watching pornography.
The two felony counts of child sexual abuse both hold a punishment of not less than 25 years nor more than life imprisonment, and by a fine of not less than $500 nor more than $5,000. Kurtanic appeared in court on Tuesday and the matter was set for Nov. 5.
