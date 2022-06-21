The Payne County Master Gardeners organization has created an award for all the work and creativity that goes into a great yard.
Members of the OSU Extension voluntary training program for consumer horticulture has announced the first recipients of the Golden Shovel Award.
In a letter to the News Press, Payne County Master Gardener Nancy Eytcheson wrote that the group sent out invitations for Payne County residents to nominate “spectacular front yards full of great flowers and inviting yards and entries.”
The Golden Shovel has been awarded to Ann and Kevin Campbell at 318 Donaldson in Stillwater and Jenny Nelson in the Pecan Hill subdivision on the west side of Stillwater.
According to the Master Gardeners, the Campbells have “a lovely yard full of perennials with colorful annuals tucked in, and a beautiful lily pond. The Campbells moved to Stillwater 17 years ago from Phoenix, where Ann was a successful and dedicated gardener even in the desert! She started gardening to be outside while their children were in the yard playing, or in the pool. Ann and Kevin find gardening very rewarding and love the satisfaction of making something beautiful for them to enjoy, both inside and outside. Their advice to new gardeners? Ask lots of questions.”
Nelson has lived at 1911 Pecan Lake Court for 12 years.
“A lifelong gardener, she and her family moved here from Guthrie, where she lived for years and honed her gardening skills, even receiving a Yard of the Week honor from the Jonquil Club of Guthrie. Two gardening awards for her,” Master Gardeners said. “She takes great joy from looking at her flowers, and suggests that new gardeners start slow, pay attention to the soil, plant what you love, and share with your friends and neighbors.”
Other Golden Shovel Awards will be presented to Payne County residents through October.
Nominations should be sent to the Master Gardeners at pcmggoldenshovel@gmail.com. Self nominations are allowed. Include homeowner’s name, address and phone number.
