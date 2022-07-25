Payne County Master Gardeners have awarded two more Golden Shovels to the owners of two Stillwater gardens.
Carissa Gabilheri at 1301 Richmond and Gail Holland at 121 W. Swim are the July honorees.
The group introduced the award this year, beginning with Ann and Kevin Campbell and Jenny Nelson in June.
PCMG provided the following to introduce the most recent winners:
“Gabilheri … says it all started with a lemon tree (that she still has!) in an apartment in Los Angeles where she and her husband were living. Then COVID happened and since they work from home, they decided to return to Oklahoma 2 years ago. Then the dream of a garden on a MUCH bigger scale was realized.
“Her favorite part of gardening is just being outside and thinks the best advice she could give a fellow gardener is to get the soil right. Clearly, she has taken her own advice as her gardens are flourishing. Carissa’s front garden is a riot of color and is a pollinator paradise. Rudbeckia, salvia, zinnia, marigold and knock-out roses, just to name a few. She also has a vegetable garden on the west side of her home with raised beds and unique paths. She started many of her annuals and vegetables from seed and was thrilled at how many came back this year.”
Of Holland, they wrote that she recently retired from the USDA Farm Service, but “hasn’t spent much time being idle.”
“Between travel, painting, piano study and gardening, she has made the most of pursuing her passions. Her tropical front garden has lots of color with canna, variegated yucca, vinca, zinnias, tiger lillies and grasses. Gail has plants that remind her of her late Grandmother’s garden in Stratford. Daylillies, tiger lillies and zinnias bring her grandmother to mind. Gail has also developed some beds in the backyard for vegetables, elephant ears, hostas and more cannas. Gail and her husband have lived and gardened at this site for more than 26 years and Gail loves weeding! So satisfying to complete and be done.
“Her favorite garden activity though may be shopping for new plants. Her advice to a new gardener is to pay attention to your light and soil and choose plants accordingly.”
Payne County Master Gardener, Nancy Eytcheson has said the group is looking for nominations of “spectacular front yards full of great flowers and inviting yards and entries.”
Other Golden Shovel Awards will be presented to Payne County residents through October.
Nominations should be sent to the Master Gardeners at pcmggoldenshovel@gmail.com. Self nominations are allowed. Include homeowner’s name, address and phone number.
