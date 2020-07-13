Payne County Extension is suspending its Tuesday Gardening Series for the rest of 2020, according to horticulture educator Keith Reed.
“It’s clear that we are not going to be able to offer our Tuesday Gardening Series for the foreseeable future, so we have formally canceled the program for the rest of 2020,” Reed wrote. “Hopefully, we’ll be back in 2021 but honestly, who knows at this point.”
Reed said other options were discussed, but felt the real value in the program was in “The person to person contact it provides.”
“And we just cannot do that in a safe manner as long as the COVID-19 virus is running unchecked.”
The Tuesday Gardening Series is a product of the Payne County Master Gardeners program, typically with programs scheduled at the OSU Botanic Garden.
Reed provided resources for previous materials which include information on the paynecountymastergardeners.org website and the “Oklahoma Gardening” program on YouTube.
“Thank you and take care of yourself,” Reed wrote.
Anyone with questions about the programs can email Reed at keith.reed@okstate.com
