A proposed change to Payne County’s employment policies that would have made it easier for departments to hire part-time employees without benefits died when a commissioner withdrew his request after hearing objections from other county officers.
County Clerk Glenna Craig raised objections during the Budget Board’s monthly meeting April 12.
Craig opposed the policy change presented by District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett that would have created a new definition for full-time employees, permanent part-time employees and part-time employees based on the number of hours the employee works per week.
The proposed change further provided that the employee’s status was determined when they were hired.
Under the county’s current personnel policy, full-time employees and permanent part-time employees are enrolled in the county’s retirement system and are eligible for county-paid health insurance.
Only full-time employees are eligible for sick leave with pay and annual leave.
Full-time employees work 30 hours per week while part-time employees work less than 19 hours per week.
Permanent part-time employees work at least 1,000 hours per anniversary year, but less than 30 hours per week.
Cavett said he has permanent part-time employees who want to earn extra money but don’t need county benefits. He is concerned that under the current policy an employee will advance to a higher category based on their hours worked, even if they hadn’t intended to do that.
Permanent part-time employees may have advantages they value, like taking vacations when they want, Cavett argued. Full-time employees have to accrue vacation time to take the time off.
“I have employees who are retired and on Medicare and do not need the benefits of a full-time employee,” he said. “I have an employee, a truck driver, and he will take a month off to go to Branson, where they have Veteran’s week at Branson and he goes out there for that. These employees are on Medicare and just need a little spending money and something to keep them busy.”
Craig presented a letter from the General Counsel of the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System and IRS guidelines for identifying full-time employees. She also cited a letter from the Oklahoma Department of Labor.
“If you are trying to treat a permanent part-time employee to make them do full-time employee work and not pay them, then all of these agencies are saying that we are going to have a problem with that,” Craig said.
After questioning by Budget Board Chairman Chris Reding, Cavett announced that he did not wish to pursue his proposed policy change at that time, and no motion was presented on the agenda item.
Craig told the Budget Board that in the process of reviewing the policy change requested by Cavett she had noted that the county’s current policy does not provide the County Election Board Secretary with the same longevity benefits received by other county employees.
Craig made a motion to add those benefits for the Election Board Secretary and it was seconded and passed.
The Budget Board approved cash appropriations prepared by County Treasurer Carla Manning. The appropriations showed $226,742 received for the Payne County Sheriff’s Office from the quarter cent sales tax for jail operations and maintenance.
The Sheriff’s Office will receive one more month of the sales tax and then the funds will be distributed to the county commissioners for road and bridge improvements, as approved by voters in a special election in February of 2020.
