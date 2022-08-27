There are a lot of things associated with county fairs – livestock, carnival rides and funnel cakes – but the Payne County Fair has an annual staple that people may not find at many other county fairs.
Grandma’s kitchen.
The Payne County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) extension organization, which reaches its centennial year in October, has been running the fair’s kitchen for at least 50 years, according to Pat McNally, president of the Payne County OHCE.
“We have a committee that gets together and decides on the menu and the cost. When we started planning earlier this year, and food prices were going up, we wondered what it was going to be like to put this together,” McNally said. “Luckily, we were able to keep our prices for food the same this year and not increase anything. It’s all about community service. We are serving the community to raise money to serve our 4-H programs.”
As the fair kicked off Wednesday afternoon, one could find smells of homemade chili, beef stew and ham and beans drifting through the air, with one fair attendee describing scent as smelling like “grandma’s heaven.”
“I’m pre-diabetic, and I’m not supposed to eat sweets, but out here, I make exceptions,” said Norman Filtz, a fair volunteer. “I gave up Snickers and that was pretty tough, and I gave up sweet tea and that was pretty tough, but I am still eating my fair pie.”
Along with his volunteering in other areas of the fair, Filtz also helps in the kitchen because feeding homecooked food and baked goods to hundreds of area residents is no small task. It takes an army, according to McNally, who said many OHCE members recruit their family and friends to help as well.
Not only is the group stringent about making sure their food is hot and fresh and that safe food practices are put into place during fair week, they also made 187 fruit pies the week prior to the fair, which are kept in large freezers in the fair kitchen until they need to pull them out and bake them. Not to mention the 250 cream pies made the week of the fair. Some people buy a whole pie to take home with them, while others buy a piece of every single kind.
“What we’re after is quality,” McNally said.
Why do the ladies of the OHCE continue these kitchen duties each year?
Because they love meeting people and helping people.
“Volunteering at OHCE events helps me to understand the culture in this country, and I like to meet new people,” said member Sam Mulla, who is originally from Italy. “When you are part of OHCE, you meet people from different states, so you get to know cultures from different states, and you make friends. It teaches me to be a better person.”
The fair kitchen is the organization’s primary fundraiser each year, raising money for three different college scholarships and various 4-H activities, such as sending two 4-H members to Washington D.C. each year to learn about citizenship and the legislative process and the 4-H Food Showdown in which 4-H members are given food ingredients and compete in creating meals from them.
“Watching and experiencing a group of people come together for a common cause and working as a team to make their community better, that’s what gets me excited,” McNally said. “And if along the way, we can find younger folks to get them excited and committed to being part of an entity that’s bigger than themselves, that’s even better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.