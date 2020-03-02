Payne County preliminary hearings

There was a swarm of preliminary hearings on Monday morning at the Payne County Courthouse.
Bridgett Barton, was arrested in connection to the recent homicide in Cushing. Barton is currently without an attorney. Her next court date will be on April 9.
Troy Shadowen Jr, was also arrested in connection to the homicide in Cushing. He was appointed Sarah Kennedy by Judge Katherine on Friday. His next court date is April 6.
Barbara Linn Langley was arrested in connection to an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in front of minor children in 2019. She is set for announcement on April 9.
Herbert Fox III was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He has been charged with assault and battery by strangulation. The court reset this matter to April 6.
Timothy Dezort was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2019. The court called Dezort’s name several times throughout the preliminary cases. Judge Thomas issued a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond was set in the amount of $10,000. Dezort later showed up late with his attorney, the court reset this matter for March 10, to address the warrant.
