After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Payne County Pride festival returned to Stillwater on Saturday. The event didn’t just grab the attention of Stillwater residents. Some traveled across the state to partake in the festivities.
Josh and Kim McIntosh traveled from Owasso to support their daughter, who is in the LGBTQ+ community. Their daughter smiled as she said it felt good to be supported.
The event was started in 2018 to make everyone within the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, Director of Payne County Pride, Mik Taylor, previously told the News Press.
The event kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. and featured all-day activities for adults and children.
Taylor delivered a heartfelt speech Saturday afternoon.
“I’m also reading off notes because I’m really trying not to cry up here,” she said. “Crying not because I’m anxious, crying because this means absolutely so much to me.”
Taylor told the crowd of people this event meant so much to her, and she knew how important it was to every person who attended.
Taylor teared up as she gave the next portion of her speech.
“I know it means so much to our community, ooh, you’re going to have to give me a minute here,” she said. “So I know that not everybody has had a chance to go to Pvride before, so we hope this is your first time or your 20th time that you have a great time.”
Taylor said this event is for people, everyone, to feel supported and to have fun.
A variety of vendors attended the event. Some had jewelry, sunglasses, and stickers, while others had information on pride and getting and staying involved.
One of the organizations there was Transpire Oklahoma, an organization based out of Tulsa. It was created to build community support, education, and advocacy for transgender, nonbinary, and gender expressive people in Oklahoma.
“Lots of good stuff,” Taylor said. “Also, come and talk to us. Figure out how to get involved or be a part of our board … also shake, rattle and roll.”
A drag round was performed at noon and featured several different performers, music, and dance styles.
“Stick around. There will be plenty of drag performances for you to check out, and we hope you enjoy (and) we hope you stay safe,” Taylor said. “Thank you all for being here. It really means so much to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.