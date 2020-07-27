Payne County received jurisdiction for two Tulsa men charged with felony murder and second-degree murder in Tulsa County.
Noah Reimer Montague and James Josiah Ramos were arrested in connection to the overdose death of a Perkins woman.
Attorney General’s Office Peace officer Steven A. Johnson investigated the incident.
“I was assigned to to investigate a possible crime of second degree murder,” Johnson said.
The incident occurred Sep. 10, at the 100 block of Freeman Drive in Perkins.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Perkins Police Department were assigned to check the welfare of Jamie Bear.
Chief Bob Earnst, Deputy Chief Steve Hensley and Officer Jason Thompson arrived on scene and found the door unlocked.
Earnst and Hensley entered the apartment and noticed the back door was open. Thompson was directed to the back door.
According to the affidavit, the apartment was searched, and the body of Bear was located in an upstairs north side bedroom.
The affidavit also said syringes were found in the south side bedroom.
“At 10:43 a.m. Defendant Ramos arrived at the apartment. A neighbor who lives at 137 E. Freeman Dr. identified Ramos as a man who he saw removing items from the apartment,” Johnson alleged.
According to the affidavit, Ramos was later identified as Bear’s boyfriend.
At 11:45 a.m. Ramos participated in an interview with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Perkins Police Department.
The affidavit alleged Ramos told law enforcement he and Bear bought heroin on Sep. 9 from Montague in Tulsa.
They returned to Perkins and each of them took the heroin.
“Defendant Ramos said the heroin was different and hit him harder,” Johnson.
According to the affidavit, on Sep. 10, Ramos woke up at 8 a.m. and Bear was still asleep.
It alleged Ramos told Bear he was taking her car to Tulsa, for drug court.
“Ramos drove around for 10 minutes before deciding to go back to the apartment to check on Bear. When Ramos returned to the apartment he found Bear with her eyes half open and groaning,” Johnson alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Ramos called a friend named “Marco,” who told him to give Bear Narcan. Ramos was then told by Marco to give Bear some milk to make her vomit.
Ramos didn’t have Narcan or milk at the residence.
The affidavit said Marco told Ramos to leave the residence.
“Ramos said he was going to call an ambulance but thought if Bear was groaning she was alright,“ Johnson said in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Ramos assisted in the arrest of Montague by the Tulsa Police Department.
On Sep. 12, Ramos was interviewed by TPD where he again told officers what transpired on Sep 9.
According to the affidavit, Ramos paid Montague $50 for one half gram of heroin and then bought syringes from Freeland Brown Pharmacy.
“Ramos and Bear then went to a Dollar General Store, parked in the parking lot and used less than .1 gram of heroin,” Johnson alleged.
The affidavit said once they returned to Perkins, they each used .2 grams of heroin at their apartment.
Ramos said the heroin “f----- him up.”
The affidavit said Ramos told TPD he found Bear pale, with blue lips and vomit on her pillow when he woke up. He said he tried to wake her but she was unresponsive.
The affidavit then said Ramos called a friend by the name of David Green, who allegedly told him to leave.
On Sep. 17, a search warrant was executed at Montague’s residence and he was placed under arrest.
According to the affidavit, Montague admitted to selling heroin to Ramos and Bear.
Feb. 28, in Tulsa County Felony murder charges were filed against Montague and second-degree murder charges were filed against Ramos.
“As a result of the recent McGirt Supreme Court case those charges have to be dropped because Jamie Bear was of Indian descent, the Iowa tribe, and Tulsa County is in the Cherokee and Creek Indian Tribal lands,” Johnson said.
The case against Montague and Ramos will now be handled by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office.
Both men will be held without bond.
It is unknown if the suspects are still in the Tulsa County Jail or if they have been transported to Payne County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.