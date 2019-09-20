Dondee Klein from the Payne County Election Board has seen a sudden increase in voting registration from previous elections.
Outreach to Payne County has been on a steady incline after turmoil started following the purge law that went into effect on each odd numbered year. Many citizens were upset after being deemed “inactive” after a lack of voting for eight-consecutive years. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board “more than 180,000 Address Confirmation Notices were mailed to Oklahoma Voters” to help inform voters about becoming inactive and not being able to vote in local, state, and presidential elections.
The League of Women Voters are honoring National Voter Registration Day, which is Tuesday, with a registration drive. They will set tables up in three different locations: The Stillwater Public Library (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), OnCue at 1400 S. Perkins Road (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Our Daily Bread (3:30-5:30 p.m.) There, new voters may register or current voters can update an address or change parties.
There are approximately 38,885 voters registered in Payne County, with 19,673 coming from Stillwater precincts. Klein has began many new outreach methods to gain more participation in voter registration in the upcoming year. The Election Board plans to have conversations with different clubs to help increase awareness of registering to vote within different organizations as well as planning expansion on local networking to help show the importance of becoming a registered voter. Only voters registered in the county they abode may vote in these elections for each election.
Voters can change their party affiliation any time with one exception. Party affiliation may not be altered on the closed dates between April 1 and Aug. 31. Therefore, the last day that affiliation can be changed is March 31 before the closed period begins, and the first day after the closed period ends is Sept. 1. A closed primary election system is set up in the state of Oklahoma. This means that typically only voters who are part of an affiliated party are able to vote in the primary and runoff elections with certain exceptions to voters registered as Independent.
Polling for elections comes with a need for volunteers. There are three main jobs that comes with paid service. Polling booths in each precinct require a judge, clerk and inspector. The current pay scale for judge and clerk start with $87 per day and inspectors make $97 per day with mileage compensation. Beginning on July 1, 2020, the pay will increase for $100 per day for judges and clerks and $110 per day for inspectors with mileage compensation.
“Being an Election Official gives you an opportunity to work with your neighbors for the good of our country and to take an interest in who should be in charge of our political affairs,” said 45-year poll worker Mary Dubber.
To become a precinct official, provide name and number to the Payne County Election Board. Training is likely to begin at the end of March or early April of next year. Volunteer work is considered very important for the success of voting in the county.
