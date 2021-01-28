The Payne County Board of Commissioners is planning to review the county's employee policy to make changes addressing part-time permanent employees.
The current policy only deals with full-time employees and their benefits.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett made the request, saying he uses part-time employees who are semi-retired and do not need health insurance or fringe benefits. It's an arrangement that saves the county money.
Assistant District Attorney Lowell Barto will draft changes concerning permanent part-time employees to clarify their entitlement to employee benefits. Any changes to employee policy approved by the commissioners will have to be adopted by the Payne County Budget Board, a governing body comprised of all elected county officials that controls budget matters and determines personnel policies.
The commissioners opened bids for a turnkey contract on a 100-kilowatt generator for the Payne County Health Department. The bids will be forwarded to the Health Department for evaluation before the commissioners approve the successful bidder for the project.
The commissioners also issued their annual proclamation supporting fair housing in Payne County. The proclamation states that the Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race or color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or handicap.
The federal Fair Housing Act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 as a follow-up to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Oklahoma followed with enactment of a Fair Housing Act in 1985.
Although Payne County no longer has a housing authority, Commissioner Chris Reding said that the commissioners continue to support fair housing practices.
In regular business, the commissioners approved paying 142 purchase orders totaling $287,837, blanket purchase orders of $259,361 for February, and a payroll of $879,134 for county employees.
